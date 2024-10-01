‘LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy’ review: A fun, exciting new look at ‘Star Wars’

Often, we take Star Wars very seriously but LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy reminds us that the series can (and should) be fun. Especially when everything we think we know is thrown into disarray! Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit brought us some iconic moments with Jedi Bob and Sig!

The series itself is a fascinating take on Star Wars. What if the one LEGO that held the fabric of the galaxy together was removed? What if everything we knew about our beloved Jedi was twisted and flipped? A dark Rey (Daisy Ridley) joining forces with a new Sith Lord named Dev (Tony Revolori) rules this galaxy and Sig (Gaten Matarazzo) and his new ally Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan) must fight to right the world once more. We can’t exactly have a Darth Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) running around.

The four episode saga puts Sig up against his Sith Lord brother. The two were originally incredibly close but when the LEGO that held everything together is removed, Sig is alone. He has his friend Yesi (Marsai Martin) but the brothers are on opposite sides of this war.

It leads to Sig trying his hardest to help bring his brother back to the light and, despite the LEGO jokes, it makes Rebuild the Galaxy very much a Star Wars story. These two brothers need each other and we get to see that play out in a beautiful way throughout the series.

It is also fun to see characters we know and love in a different light. Did you expect to see an evil C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) in your life time? Well, to me, he’s always evil but a CANONICAL evil C-3PO! Plus an all white Darth Vader is pretty funny. One character didn’t change in Rebuild the Galaxy though.

One character will always fight for the rebellion

The most emotional part of the series for me came when General Leia Organa (Shelby Young) appeared and was still the Leia we know and love. Well, except for the fact that Greedo shot his shot first and so she wasn’t with Han Solo (Ross Marquand). Leia still trying to fight for the rebellion and stand up for the light? That’s my girl.

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) also has his moments but he’s not an active part in the rebellion like Leia is. She is still running things because that’s just who Leia is at her heart. Crying over a LEGO version of Leia coming out to talk with Yesi and Sig, there to help? It was more emotional than I thought it would be and it left me crying.

This small series filled a hole in my heart that was created by years of fans fighting online about this franchise. I missed the fun we had and the joy that Star Wars can bring us all. Watching something like Rebuild the Galaxy helped to make that gap feel less vast and was just a perfect little show for fans of Star Wars.

If you love LEGO and you love this franchise, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is a must-see.

