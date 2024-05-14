There’s More ‘Legally Blonde’ on the Way—But Don’t Expect to Find Any Lawyers in It

Elle, a prequel series to the Legally Blonde movies, is officially in the works.

The series, which is being developed by MGM for Prime Video, was officially announced in May 2024. According to the show’s logline, Elle “follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.” Reese Witherspoon, who plays Elle in Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2, is executive producing.

The original Legally Blonde movie tells the story of Elle Woods, a college senior who applies to Harvard Law School as a way to win back her boyfriend. When Elle gets in, everyone around her—including her stuffy and judgmental peers at Harvard—have to reevaluate their ideas about the bubbly pink-loving blonde in their midst.

Legally Blonde went on to spawn a sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde, in which Elle travels to Washington, D.C. to advocate for animal rights. Legally Blonde also inspired a Broadway musical.

In a statement, Witherspoon expressed her excitement about the new series. “I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series,” she said. “Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?! I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and [Witherspoon’s production company] Hello Sunshine—along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell—for making this dream of mine come true. ‘Legally Blonde’ is back!”

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, also released a statement. “One of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters that is ingrained in the fabric of Hollywood history has to be Elle Woods, and we are honored to bring her origin story to our global Prime Video customers,” Sanders said. “Reese and Hello Sunshine’s vision for this series, coupled with Laura Kittrell’s winning voice, made this show completely undeniable.”

Cast, plot, and release date details are still under wraps

Considering that the series was just announced, it’s no surprise that details haven’t been released yet. As of this writing, there’s no word on the cast of the series, or the plot beyond the fact that the show follows Elle in her high school years. No release date has been announced yet.

