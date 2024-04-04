‘Legally Blonde’ Is Getting a New Life!

The courtroom has seemingly not seen the last of Elle Woods! Reese Witherspoon gave us the blonde bombshell who got into Harvard just to prove she could back in 2001. Now, 23 years later, we might be getting a whole new series about Elle and Bruiser Woods!

Recommended Videos

According to an exclusive in Deadline, Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, is set to produce a spin-off show through Amazon MGM Studios. It will reportedly be written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, known for their work on Gossip Girl. This marks one of two rumored spin-off ideas that the team at Amazon MGM Studios, Hello Sunshine, and the team behind Legally Blonde are working on.

The collaboration comes after the success of Amazon MGM Studios and Hello Sunshine’s collaboration on the series Daisy Jones & the Six. We don’t know any details about the series, or even if it will be centered on Elle Woods at all, but knowing that Witherspoon is behind this is exciting enough for fans of the story. There are two films in the franchise—Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde, plus a third film that appears to still be lingering in development. Elle Woods also has a wildly successful musical, Legally Blonde: The Musical, that has its own recorded version as well.

Going back into the Elle Woods well has been a long time coming, with fans longing for more stories with our favorite blonde lawyer.

It’s time to go back to the courtroom

There are plenty of characters that we can hope to revisit in a series, like Luke Wilson’s Emmett Richmond. I’d spend an entire series in Jennifer Coolidge’s Paulette Bonafonté nail salon if I could.

The point is: The well will not run dry when it comes to Legally Blonde stories. And if Witherspoon is ready and willing to live that pink fantasy once again, we’re going to be all the better for it!

(featured image: MGM)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]