Elle Woods fangirls rejoice, there’s a new Legally Blonde movie heading your way. Everyone’s favorite Barbiecore lawyer will be returning to the big screen for the second sequel (third if you count Legally Blondes) to the iconic film and we could not be more excited. So here’s everything we know about Legally Blonde 3 so far, from the cast to the plot and everything in between.

When is Legally Blonde 3 coming out?

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date yet. More cynical fans are convinced the movie’s never actually going to appear because of the chaos of the pandemic and then, later, unspecified issues have already seen it pushed back twice, from Valentine’s Day 2020 to May 2022 to … who knows when? Current speculation has Legally Blonde 3 coming to the big screen in 2025, or maybe late 2024 if we’re lucky, though there’s no confirmation yet. Still, we have faith. Elle Woods will return one day.

Is there a trailer for Legally Blonde 3?

Sadly the delays in production mean there’s no Legally Blonde 3 trailer out there yet but once there is we’ll update this article to let you know.

What do we know about the cast of Legally Blonde 3?

Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as Elle Woods, the bubbly blonde lawyer whose smarter than everyone in the room. Jennifer Coolidge will also be back as Paulette, as will Alanna Ubach as Serena and Jessica Cauffiel as Margot. We don’t have confirmation of any other cast members yet but Selma Blaire and Luke Wilson, who played Elles rival turned best friend Vivian, and husband Emmett respectively, have both expressed interest in returning for a third movie, so hopefully we’ll get to see them again too.

Who are the writers?

Though Legally Blonde 3 was originally going to mark the return of Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith, the writers of the original Legally Blonde film, to the franchise they’ve since been replaced on the project by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor of Brooklyn 99 fame.

Is Reese Witherspoon involved behind the camera?

Yes! Reese Witherspoon won’t just be back as Elle Woods, she’s also producing Legally Blonde 3 as well.

So what is Legally Blonde 3 about?

We don’t have much on the plot yet, but we do know Legally Blonde 3 is going to catch us up with Elle Woods 20 years down the line, with Kaling asking, and attempting to answer, questions like;

“What is Elle Woods like at 42? Does she end up becoming all the things she wanted? How does that personality manifest in a grown woman? Has she become more cynical? Her brightness and her cheerfulness really worked when she was 22, but how has life changed her perspective on things?”

Aware of the potential pitfalls of a project like this, with the Sex and the City follow-up of And Just Like That as a glaring example of how to do it wrong, Kaling specified the things they’re aiming to avoid;

“We’re not afraid of the character in this world, and we don’t feel we have to apologize for her. As a fan, I didn’t want to watch her be canceled or become a Karen. So the character is just fun,” she says. “That’s what’s been interesting and challenging—and why it’s taking us such a long time to write.”

While it remains to be seen whether or not Kaling and Gooding can live up to her talk it seems like Elle may well be in safe hands. Apparently, the movie is going to be a “love letter to Elle Woods” and frankly, if they can pull that off, we can’t wait.

(featured image: MGM)

