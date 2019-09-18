As I Wish, Let’s Not Remake The Princess Bride

comScore
I’m Team Stop Remaking Everything, Original Work Exists, but I’m not opposed to seeing a good remake. That being said, leave The Princess Bride alone. There are so many potential movies out there from diverse writers that are not being made for … what? So we can remake something we already have instead? Yeah, sure, we can make this same movie again with a new cast and change the story for a modern audience—or we can adapt this idea into something completely new and let a different writer’s voice be heard!

It’s the same argument with television shows. Reboots rely on name recognition to bring in audiences rather than tell new stories that engage us, and I’d rather they just leave the originals alone. And I’m not alone in this mentality.

Luckily for us all, Twitter stepped up in defense of the movie. Everyone seemed on the same page: Don’t touch it.

Anyway, let’s all listen to the Dread Pirate Roberts himself and let The Princess Bride live, because the idea of a remake? Inconceivable!

