‘Leaning into the fascist aesthetics’: Trump’s official presidential portrait is given uncomfortable criticism

Donald Trump’s official presidential portrait has been taken, and oh boy, It’s a doozy. The official portraits of Trump and incoming-Vice President JD Vance have been released days before the inauguration. The images have caused a little stir online, as Trump’s, in particular, is more reminiscent of his mug shot.

Back when Trump came into power in 2017, his presidential photo saw him smiling and looking upbeat. This time round though, Trump has opted for an entirely different look. In his recently released picture, Trump looks extremely stern, his lips pursed and thin and with one eyebrow raised. Online, many have been pointing out the similarities between this image and the historic mugshot taken of Trump at the Fulton County, Ga. Because that’s what you want to be reminded of when looking at your president: the fact he was arrested.

The shot is a pure headshot, taken from the shoulders up, and the main light seems to be coming from below. This is an odd choice, considering that this is popular lighting when wanting to portray something as sinister. Vance’s portrait, on the other hand, is more of what you would expect. The shot includes more of his torso with his hands crossing his chest, a body language gesture connoting strength when paired with a smile, which Vance is doing. Of the two, Vance looks for more approachable and friendly (if a little smug), whilst Trump looks, well menacing.

Strength over approachability

Whilst the Trump-Vance transition team has stated that the pictures “go hard” some on the internet had differing opinions. One person tweeted that Trump is “reaaaalllly leaning into the fascist aesthetic it appears.” While many people look stern for many reasons, fascist dictators usually rule through shows of strength and fear, making them more likely to look threatening in portraits. Benito Mussolini, for example, often appears in portraits looking stern and unsmiling.

he's reaaaalllly leaning into the fascist aesthetics it appears, probably bad https://t.co/LXulitlmnX — Definitely Not Al Gore ???????? (@AlDefinitely) January 16, 2025

Another person suggested that he looks almost cartoonishly villainous.

Cartoon villain aesthetics — spiteful-freak (@Spiteful_FREAK) January 16, 2025

Forget cartoon, many see Trump as a real-life villain.

Here’s Donald Trump’s official inaugural portrait. That’s the face of a convicted felon, a proven sexual abuser, a proven fraudster, and someone who doesn’t care about you at all. pic.twitter.com/ZMsqWZH1Eh — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 16, 2025

Along with comparisons to fascist dictators, there are plenty of people who are seeing the comparison to his mugshot.

Trumps official presidential portrait was released, and what a time to be alive. FAFO pic.twitter.com/LsrvNbhO12 — Shipwreck (@shipwreckshow) January 15, 2025

Another, more left-field comparison that many are making between his first-term and second-term images is to the Netflix series Squid Game.

Donald Trump pulled a Squid Game on US with his presidential portraits. pic.twitter.com/sZm0KmSgG4 — DME ?? (@dme_363) January 16, 2025

On the other hand, many did agree that the portrait goes hard.

I don’t care if you love or hate Trump. This is objectively the most badass presidential portrait of all time. pic.twitter.com/q5dAiAXnqU — Street (@David_Street17) January 16, 2025

Trump’s second portrait shows a man coming back pissed. Despite saying he wants to focus on the future, Trump has made numerous comments that reference him wanting revenge. Revenge on all those that he believes have wronged him through the many investigations into his business transactions, misuse of funds, fraud, and his role in the January 6 Insurrection. This portrait sets the tone for the kind of presidency Trump wants to run: cold, hard, and menacing.

