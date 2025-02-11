Lauren Kate’s “Fallen” gets the TV adaptation of its wildest dreams!

Lauren Kate’s popular YA fantasy novel, Fallen, first fit the shelves in 2009 and was subsequently followed by sequels Torment (2010), Passion (2011), Fallen In Love (2012), Rapture (2012), and Unforgiven (2015).

Recommended Videos

Due to its wild success with young readers, the first novel was adapted into a film in 2016. Yet, it wasn’t a lucrative release, earning only 7% on Rotten Tomatoes and no further production of the rest of the series. If I’m honest, the 2016 adaptation wasn’t the best adaptation any fan would hope for.

Now, nine years later, a new adaptation is ready for readers and new audiences alike to enjoy! Production was picked up by a Brazilian streamer, Globoplay, which initially released the new series in 2024. Still, we North Americans haven’t gotten a glimpse until now, thanks to Sundance Now and AMC.

Compared to the novel Fallen, the TV show has interwoven a more dynamic storytelling style than Lauren Kate’s original story. We meet Luce (Jessica Alexander) in a relatively similar manner; she’s running away from a fire that we’re not quite sure whether she started; nonetheless, she ends up at the reformatory school Sword and Cross. Many of the core characters are similar as well, but the journey of self-discovery that Luce is on is not singular; Daniel (Gijs Blom) must reach into the past to remember his part to play as well, whereas, in the novel, he was already in the know.

Ultimately, minor changes such as these may yet make this Fallen more compelling than the one-note YA series. In fact, unlike the novel, where most, if not all, of the other characters are aware of their situation at Sword and Cross, this adaptation takes that agency away and makes them all look like lab rats for a cult-like series of psychologists.

A new take on a beloved novel

(AMC)

With these star-crossed lovers, actors Jessica Alexander and Gijs Blom are spellbinding, buzzing with chemistry, and have the ability to bounce off better one another’s performances amongst the mystery surrounding Sword and Cross. However, connections with the rest of the cast seem forced or way too familiar, considering the circumstances.

Watching the episodes play out, it becomes increasingly less “dark academia” and more high-tech with the use of drones, electric weapons, etc. Although these updates bring the series into the present, I miss the gloomy, archaic vibes of the original material. We spend a little more time in a Legion (2017) or Moon Knight (2022) inspired place where we’re not quite sure who to believe, but the suspense is spoiled by incorporating the “elders” point of view a bit too soon.

Casting Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) as both Ms. Miriam and Ms. Sophia brings a very eerie sense to her performance. Yet, I find that the motivations of the characters are muddled, and the distinction between the two is hard to point out. Yet, I am still enamored by Niles in these authoritative roles, exemplifying a complicated mash of compassion and control. Dr. Howson, played by Alexander Siddig, confronting and coordinating with Niles’ twins makes for a compelling storyline but also distracts from the suspense of Luce and Daniel’s experience.

(AMC)

Book lovers may be delighted by the expanded Penn storyline. Esmé Kingdom offers a brilliant portrayal of the fan-favorite character who met her end much too soon in Lauren Kate’s original novel. However, as elements of later books are incorporated into this TV adaptation, Penn remains an integral piece in uncovering the truth about Sword and Cross and may yet live to live life to the fullest outside her home’s confines.

The religious element of Fallen has taken on a much more overt representation of cult-like behaviors and patterns different from the novel, and the Christian elements are less recognizable. The repetition of certain prayer lines reminds me of The Handmaid’s Tale, and the references to old texts and the ‘prophecy’ remind me more of The Da Vinci Code. It’s a curious mix of genre play that somehow expands and restricts the mystic element. I think the series would have benefitted from playing in the shadows of the unknown longer and giving less away to the audience before the main characters have a chance to discover their fate.

Despite my criticisms of rushing some stories, I am still heavily invested in this adaptation. Luce and Daniel thoroughly enthrall me, and I like their dark personalities. No matter the supernatural circumstances that landed these characters at Sword and Cross, they are still troubled teens with emotional issues. For some, these troubling feelings are rightfully deserved as they have repeatedly been gaslit by their supposed protectors and enforcers. Molly (Maura Bird) and Arriane (Josefine Koenig) are both incredibly complex characters, giving impressive performances and driving the series into new territory.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy