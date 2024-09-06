‘Landman’s official trailer teases an explosive intro to the oil rig business

The first trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s new series, Landman, has arrived, teasing an explosive and drama-filled look into the world of Texas oil rigs.

Sheridan is best known as the creator behind Yellowstone, a neo-Western drama that follows the saga of the Dutton family, the owners of the largest ranch in Montana. Yellowstone has become a full-fledged franchise with several prequels, sequels, and a spinoff series on the horizon. Sheridan is also the creator behind the crime dramas Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown. Now, he’s expanding his filmography with a brand new neo-Western series, Landman.

Paramount+ drops the first trailer for Landman

On September 5, Paramount+ released the official trailer for Landman. The new series will be available exclusively for streaming on Paramount+ on November 17, 2024.

The trailer shows Billy Bob Thornton’s rugged character tasked with keeping order in the oil business in West Texas. However, it’s not as easy a job as it may seem. According to Thornton’s narration, the stakes are quite high, as the oil and gas industry makes over $3 billion daily in pure profit. There are numerous obstacles to the profit, though, as oil rigging is extremely dangerous work with risks of deadly explosions. Meanwhile, the oil industry often faces public criticism from the outside and corruption from within. These conditions create the perfect chaotic and drama-filled setting for Landman.

Thornton leads the series as Tommy Morris, the crisis executive sent to maintain order at an oil company in Texas. Starring alongside Thornton are Heroes star Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Tommy’s ex-wife, and 1923‘s Michelle Randolph as their daughter Ainsley Norris. The Maze Runner‘s Jacob Lofland rounds out the Norris family as Tommy and Angela’s son, Cooper. Mad Men‘s Jon Hamm and The Substance‘s Demi Moore also star as the power couple Monty and Cami Miller. Monty is a powerful oil tycoon who has built his empire with the help of his dynamic wife.

Making up the Texas oil crewmen and roughnecks are Michael Peña as Armando, J. R. Villarreal as Manuel, Mustafa Speaks as Boss, and James Jordan as Dale Bradley. Landman also features Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage, a liability attorney, Mark Collie as Sheriff Joeberg, and Paulina Chávez as Ariana, a young woman navigating a tragedy. Rounding out the cast are Octavio Rodriguez as Antonio, Mitchell Slaggert as Ryder, Alex Meraz as Jimenez, Dani Raen as Gracie, and Robyn Lively as Ellie.

The official synopsis for Landman simply reads:

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs.

While specifics of the plot remain scarce, Landman‘s setting creates numerous opportunities. For example, it seems it may go into legal drama territory, given that at least one tragedy has occurred and attornies appear to be on the scene. However, there are also hints of family drama and action as conflicts break out on the oil rigs. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what direction Sheridan’s latest series will go as it blends the neo-Western genre with drama and crime.

