Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, and others defend trans rights at the Grammys

Ever since convicted felon Donald Trump won the presidency of the United States for the second time, trans rights have been under threat. It’s a terrifying time to be transgender. On his very first day back in office, he signed an executive order declaring there to be only two genders, male and female. All the things that Trump calls “gender ideology” began to be removed from official government websites. No more pronouns; no more “X” gender markers. Plans are being made to remove trans people from the military and remove teaching about trans people from schools. Make no mistake: It is utterly traumatizing for many.

So some of the most famous people in America want it to be known that they’re on trans people’s side. Among these is pop superstar Lady Gaga, who used her Grammy awards speech for “Die with a Smile” to make her feelings known.

“Trans people are not invisible,” she said on the stage. “Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up.”

Gaga has been a trans ally for a long time now, even to the point of refusing to say if she is trans herself. In the early days of her career, a rumor spread about her having a penis, a story meant to humiliate her. But Gaga refused to engage and would later explain that she did so because she didn’t believe a woman having a penis should be considered offensive.

Chappell Roan is another fierce defender of trans rights, and she was in full force at the Grammys too. “It’s brutal right now,” she said, referring to the situation in America, “but trans people have always existed and they will forever exist, and they will never no matter what happens take trans joy away.”

She went on, “That has to be protected more than anything because I would not be here without trans girls. Just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you, and I’m doing my best to really stand up for you in every way I can.”

And though Charli XCX didn’t talk about trans rights to a mic, her actions spoke just as loud as words: She was joined on stage by trans models Alex Consani and Richie Shazam as she performed songs from her album Brat. We already know she’s a trans ally, as she’s spoken out against the British government’s deplorable treatment of trans people, writing in a 2023 post: “I’m absolutely disgusted by the continued violence towards the trans community by this current UK government. The transgender and non binary communities face discrimination and prejudice every day and this absolutely ridiculous and uncalled for attack on transgender healthcare is just another violent act of hatred.”

Trump has also been tantruming recently about DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) policies, even going so far as to blame a devastating plane crash on them. Alicia Keys was on hand at the Grammys to call that out. “This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices,” she said as she collected the Dr Dre Global Impact Award. “We’ve seen on this stage talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game. DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift.”

In this time of darkness, it may be a comfort for some to know that powerful people in the entertainment industry are rooting for them.

