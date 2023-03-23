Kyrsten Sinema Pioneers New Ways To Be Disappointing

Krysten Sinema must have decided that Donald Trump was getting too much attention lately because she’s back in the spotlight again, this time for bashing Democrats to GOP lobbyists behind closed doors, because Sinema doesn’t differentiate between positive and negative attention, I guess? Per People.com:

But she also got more personal, telling the lobbyists: “Old dudes are eating Jell-O, everyone is talking about how great they are,” referring to her Democratic colleagues. “I don’t really need to be there for that. That’s an hour and a half twice a week that I can get back.”

There is so much to unpack here. First and foremost, do you know what a disaster of a human being you have to be in order for People.com to run a story with the headline “Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Reportedly Bashed Democrats to GOP Donors Behind Closed Doors: ‘Old Dudes Eating Jell-O’“? It is the golden retriever of online publications—friendly to a fault, and yet they’re comfortable calling her out.

If I were Sen. Sinema, I’d be worried because the next point I’d like to bring up is that the state she represents has 18.5% of people over the age of 65, and here she is talking trash about people being too old. Ruh-roh. This brings me to my final point: The average age of a Republican senator is 62 to the Democrat 64. Those two years really make a difference, huh?! Come on.

Also, what is Sinema doing if not talking about how great she is to GOP lobbyists, here? If she weren’t actively making this country a much worse place to be, I would almost admire her complete cognitive dissonance. To be this unbothered by your own hypocrisy. Must be nice. This, of course, comes after many things Sinema has done to draw ire, like changing her party affiliation shortly after the midterm elections, voting against a living wage, nonsensically defending the filibuster, expecting everyone to forget the values she’s turned away from, and being ripped apart by former staffers.

People.com was sure to point out the ongoing insincerity of the senior senator from Arizona, though:

In an op-ed written for The Arizona Republic, Sinema explained her decision, arguing, “There’s a disconnect between what everyday Americans want and deserve from our politics, and what political parties are offering.” At the time, Sinema said she did not expect her decision to make a drastic difference on a practical level, telling the Republic: “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior.” But according to Politico, Sinema’s private behavior in recent months has been rife with criticism of Democratic lawmakers and even some of President Joe Biden‘s aides.

As someone who gets her news from arguably the silliest of places (like People.com!), I cannot stress to you enough how poorly you have to be doing in life for People.com to be coming for you, especially if you’re a sitting senator. They don’t even come for Gwyneth Paltrow, and she’s involved in that very rich-white-people ski crash trial where the guy is complaining he can’t enjoy his wine tastings now. This means the common people are turning against you, senator.

Per the same article:

Politico reports that Sinema has derided Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “in harshly critical terms,” and told a group of Republican lobbyists at a Washington reception this year that she was “not caucusing with the Democrats,” leaving open the possibility that she could begin voting with Republicans

What is she doing?! She is up for election in 2024, which is a presidential election year, a.k.a. the highest turnout elections get. While she hasn’t indicated she will run again, she also clearly loves the spotlight and power being in the Senate gives her. So what do you think will happen, here? Does the white lady who loves holding the country hostage give up her spotlight and go become a talking head on Fox News, or does she try to run as an independent and continue to collectively make our lives miserable?

The fine people at People seem to have an idea, based on the way they ended the article:

“She’s the biggest egomaniac in the Senate,” an unnamed moderate Democrat told the outlet.

Time will tell, but egomaniacs don’t leave the spotlight without a fight or an indictment.

