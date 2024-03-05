America’s least favorite Republican-in-spirit senator is calling it quits. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced her retirement from the U.S. Senate, where she spent 4 years betraying her constituents and kneecapping the democratic agenda.

Sinema made the announcement in a video posted to social media, where she decried the end of compromise in politics. Sinema says,

“The only political victories that matter these days are symbolic, attacking your opponents on cable news or social media. Compromise is a dirty word, … I believe in my approach. But, it’s not what America wants right now.” She continued, “Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year.”

A message for Arizonans from Senator Kyrsten Sinema pic.twitter.com/1XWFSWgGdh — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) March 5, 2024

Okay, but what exactly did Sinema get done in the Senate? Her tenure will be remembered not by what she did, but by what she failed to do: destroy the filibuster, secure abortion rights, raise the federal minimum wage, among other failures. The only thing Sinema accomplished was outing herself as a toxic narcissist who deceived her supporters to make herself wealthy. She represents everything that is wrong with politics, and history will judge her harshly.

Perhaps we will remember her unprofessional fashion choices or how her advisory council resigned en masse in protest. But I will remember her as the cowardly clown who ran and hid from protesters in a public bathroom after they called her out for betraying her voters. Don’t let the door hit you on your poorly dressed ass, Senator.

Sinema’s announcement comes after the unpopular senator failed to raise significant funds for a re-election campaign. She was being primaried by Democratic House Rep. Ruben Gallego, who now emerges as the Democratic frontrunner for her Senate seat. Gallego will face off against failed Republican gubernatorial candidate and MAGA supporter Kari Lake.

Many took to social media to bid farewell to Sinema:

Kyrsten Sinema after making life objectively worse for millions of Americans https://t.co/wjOGDJKF5a pic.twitter.com/MUWzMlcGkY — Sam Parker (@samprkr) March 5, 2024

Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the senate good riddance pic.twitter.com/0pOlJtntJM — Dawn (@Forever_Dusk) March 5, 2024

Bub bye Kyrsten Sinema.

Thanks for your cutesy curtsy thumbs down on increasing minimum wage to $15.

Patting McConnell on the back first like a good little girl was the chef’s kiss on your ladder pulling bullshit. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ENKwq06ThZ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 5, 2024

BREAKING: Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Senate to pursue her lifelong dream in Clown College. pic.twitter.com/8QT04WM4xh — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) March 5, 2024

Kyrsten Sinema blatantly deceived Arizona voters to get elected solely as means for her own grifting enrichment. Good riddance, and may karma never fail to find her wherever she fucks off to. pic.twitter.com/dxWFUIIR2D — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) March 5, 2024

Kyrsten Sinema will go down in history as a feckless, corrupt egomaniac who sabotaged abortion and voting rights and destroyed her own political career in the process. Enjoy your lobbying gig and leave the rest of us alone forever https://t.co/gNMahMwccP — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) March 5, 2024

Republicans are odious but Kyrsten Sinema making a cute thumbs-down while dressed as a Hogwarts escapee, voting to take away the healthcare of millions, is hard to top. pic.twitter.com/Z0Ls7RilDx — FormerGregSamsa (@MJaMitchell) March 5, 2024

rip kyrsten sinema thank you for being my boss pic.twitter.com/OgoSH8Uuuk — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 5, 2024

(featured image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

