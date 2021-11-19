Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old man who killed two protesters and shot a third during protests last summer, has been found not guilty on all counts. The fact that he shot people is not in question, but the jury ruled that he was acting in self-defense. He carried an AR-15 into a crowd of people protesting police violence and claimed self-defense when he used it, and it worked.

I’m disappointed but not at all surprised Kyle Rittenhouse went to an active protest with an AR because he wanted conflict. He found it, and he killed people. And because the American justice system wants people like him to be able to do things like this, he now walks free. https://t.co/Y6dhSXSMmb — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) November 19, 2021

Maybe the worst thing about this verdict is how entirely unsurprising it is. These systems are built to protect white boys and men like Rittenhouse and this sham of a trial made that clear from start to finish—from the judge who wouldn’t allow the people who Rittenhouse killed to be called “victims” but would let them be called “rioters” and “looters,” to the sitting Republican Congressman who floated the idea of making him his intern, we knew how this was going to turn out. That doesn’t make it any less tragic.

What a terrible, awful truth about this country has been confirmed (again) today. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 19, 2021

This verdict is not surprising, family. We know where we are. Let’s walk and work together to shift this nation and world. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 19, 2021

The Second Amendment is for white people btw — Barred and Boujee (@AudreLawdAMercy) November 19, 2021

Our thoughts are with the families and communities of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as Gaige Grosskreutz and also Jacob Blake.

While we’re out reacting and processing the Rittenhouse verdict, please spare a thought for the families of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who are mourning, and for Gaige Grosskreutz and Jacob Blake. There is nothing here but tragedy, and these families are in pain. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021

(image: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

