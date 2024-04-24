‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed

KonoSuba – God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World! is one of the most beloved isekai series in existence. As a parody of the well-worn, newly Oxford Dictionary-included anime genre, it’s a bit unhinged in the best possible way.

Fans had to wait seven long years between season two’s 2017 release and the third season’s release in the spring 2024 anime season. But the wait was finally over in the beginning of April … at least, it was if you were watching the sub. If you wanted the dub, you had to wait a little more. But now the wait’s over for the dub, too!

When will the dub start, and what actors are returning?

In recent years, Crunchyroll-produced dubs have commonly aired two weeks behind their subtitled counterparts. While simuldubs exist, they’re incredibly tricky to coordinate. The Japanese animation companies need to hand over the completed episode well enough in advance for dubbing studios around the world to both record the actors and then edit that dialogue with enough notice for everything to come out on the same day. So, the “two-week gap” version of proceedings is much more common.

That principle explains why fans of KonoSuba’s dub have had to wait a little bit long. The first episode of the sub version of season three premiered on April 10, 2024, but the dub didn’t kick off until two weeks later, on April 24, 2024.

New episodes of the dub will now premiere weekly alongside their subbed counterparts. Because this is the exact same day episode three of the sub drops, this means that the sub will be two episodes ahead of the dub. On the bright side, it also means fans of the dub will technically kind of get to live in the KonoSuba space two weeks longer. The dub is playing the long game here.

All of the primary cast of KonoSuba dub will be returning, even with the multi-year, pandemic-inclusive gap between seasons. This means Arnie Pantoja will return as Kazuma, as well as Faye Mata as Aqua, Erica Mendez as Megumin, and Cristina Vee as Darkness. As per Crunchyroll’s announcement, secondary characters are also retaining their casting, including Sarah Williams as Tranquility Girl, Kira Buckland as Chris, and Patrick Seitz as Verdia.

New episodes of both the KonoSuba sub and dub will premiere on Crunchyroll every Wednesday, for the remainder of season three’s 11-episode run. Both the sub and dub of the series’ previous two seasons are available on Crunchyroll as well.

