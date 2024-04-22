‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

There were seven long years between the second and third seasons of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! But as of the spring 2024 anime season, the wait is finally over. Kazuma and company’s tale is continuing for the first time since 2017.

While waiting from week to week is a hell of a lot better than waiting seven years, you could also say that waiting is, indeed, waiting. KonoSuba is one of the most beloved isekai anime series, largely because of the parodic tone it takes with the well-worn genre. Isekai is certainly having an especially pronounced moment, since the term just got added to the Oxford Dictionary and two other tentpole isekai series—That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Mushoku Tensei—are also airing new seasons this spring. But KonoSuba seems to receive the most love of all.

New episodes of KonoSuba’s third season air every Wednesday, and they pop up on Crunchyroll around 11:00AM ET/8:00AM PT. The first episode aired on April 10, 2024, which means that episode three will roll out on April 24, 2024.

The previous two seasons of KonoSuba have had 10-episode seasons—two shorter than the conventional 12-episode anime season. Season three is expected to slightly up that count and have 11 episodes total. That means the final episode of KonoSuba season three is expected to air on June 19. Until then, you can log into Crunchyroll every Wednesday for your reliable weekly dose of delightful mayhem.

