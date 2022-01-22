Things We Saw Today: ‘Knives Out 2’ Coming to Netflix in 2022

Mystery lovers rejoice! Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is set to be released this fall on Netflix and in theaters simultaneously. The film finds southern detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) investigating another twisty mystery, with a sprawling A-list cast that includes Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Little is known about the plot, other than it is set in Greece. Along with Craig and Johnson, cinematographer Steve Yedlin and editor Bob Ducsay are also returning for the sequel. After the critical and commercial success of Knives Out, Netflix dropped $450 million for the rights to the next two films in the franchise.

Knives Out 2 is expected to premiere at a film festival this year (and likely a famous one) but said premiere has yet to be announced. Knives Out earned $311 million on a $40 million budget, with Johnson getting Oscar and BAFTA nominations for best original screenplay.

It’s unclear if anyone from the original cast besides Craig will return, although we would love to see Ana de Armas’s Marta the human lie detector pop in for a cameo. Are you excited for Knives Out 2? Let us know in the comments!

(via Variety, image: Lionsgate)

The Mission: Impossible movies have been delayed yet again. (via Gizmodo)

So memory loss is a natural part of learning? That reminds me of something… (via Syfy Wire)

The Tiger King series ‘Joe vs. Carole’ dropped its first trailer. (via Nerdist)

We long for a Wolverine/Deadpool crossover adventure. (via CBR)

Here’s 7 shows like Hawkeye if your missing action shenanigans. (via Collider)

Adele has had to cancel her Vegas residency over, you guessed it, COVID. (via EW)

buffy as reductress headlines, a thread pic.twitter.com/1LR8viMlw1 — simone! (@parasocialyte) January 16, 2022

Happy Saturday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]