More Knives Out 2 Set Pics: Ethan Hawke Is in This Now!?

If you’re like me, you probably just want more Knives Out content in your life. Whether that’s more information about the cast, any sort of storyline tips, or even just a picture of director Rian Johnson on set, we just want some sort of look into the sequel to the hit murder mystery movie. But blessings be to Detective Benoit Blanc, we got all that and more as Knives Out 2 started filming in Greece!

On top of a whole bunch of Greecian holiday vibes, we also got the news that ETHAN HAWKE is now in the movie. That’s right. He came right on over from Moon Knight to be in Knives Out 2 because who doesn’t like a wild Ethan Hawke spotting?!

Ethan Hawke has joined the cast of Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’. pic.twitter.com/11ekzobDrl — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 29, 2021

But now, let’s get in these set pictures. From Kate Hudson in a beautiful dress and large hat to Kathryn Hahn’s ponytail, we got our first looks at a lot of the cast, including Janelle Monáe riding to set rocking a blonde look!

Kathryn Hahn takes selfie with fans while filming Knives Out 2 pic.twitter.com/PqLrOqTuEz — Super Yaki (@SuperYakiShop) June 29, 2021

Daniel Craig’s vibe here in this Knives Out 2 set photo feels very Cary Grant in To Catch a Thief to me pic.twitter.com/ZKKIsNwXME — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) June 29, 2021

KATHRYN HAHN KNIVES OUT 2 SET PIC SHE’S IN A PONYTAIL OMG!!! pic.twitter.com/wmjphpZRP0 — faith ✧ (@blaireharkness) June 28, 2021

Ethan Hawke pointing a gun at Dave Bautista on the Knives Out 2 set is the vibe for today pic.twitter.com/j2Mds1xK2e — Nim Chimpsky (@RWyattDuncan) June 29, 2021

On behalf of the planet, I’d like to thank the costume designer on Knives Out 2. pic.twitter.com/9FWRuGG0Fm — Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) June 29, 2021

Ethan Hawke spotted on the set of ‘Knives Out 2’ in Greece. https://t.co/VNNaBoKqJv — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 29, 2021

Daniel Craig in Knives Out 2 is giving very much Fred from Scooby-Doo pic.twitter.com/L2LIArYwRt — ًCALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (@morethanamiIf) June 28, 2021

Pumped to get onto the set of KNIVES OUT 2. I am honored to have been cast as Kirk, a janitor who is revealed to be the murderer. It’s a small part but I will give it everything I’ve got! Thank you for this opportunity @rianjohnson. I won’t let you down. — scharpling (@scharpling) June 29, 2021

if Knives Out 2 takes place primarily on a boat it is going to be the best moving picture ever made u heard it here first folks — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) June 29, 2021

Knives Out 2 fandom getting fed today pic.twitter.com/FspC5znHat — Hammie (@balancedpadawan) June 28, 2021

not daily mail thinking this picture of janelle monae on the set of knives out 2 is jada pinkett smith… pic.twitter.com/jK7WMfAK3z — m (@smilewhovian) June 29, 2021

Anyway, this is all of us now until Knives Out 2 comes out:

checking out the cast of Knives Out 2 pic.twitter.com/jA53BEGWNy — Hammie (@balancedpadawan) June 29, 2021

I can’t wait until they cast the Blue Man Group as the ocean or just have Jason Mantzoukas and Andrea Savage in the corner making jokes about being Greek in it. What all this did was feed my Knives Out and Benoit Blanc loving soul for today, at least. So I can’t wait to see more of what Rian Johnson and company have in store for us all.

