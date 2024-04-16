Don’t Be Like This Guy if You Want to Join ‘Fallout’s Brotherhood of Steel

First it was Arcane, then along came The Last of Us, and now Fallout has officially entered the ring as the next torch-bearer for phenomenal video game adaptations after that first season catapulted itself straight to the moon.

With some supremely meticulous writing, a shrewd grasp of characterization, and a story that slots perfectly and profoundly into that beloved Fallout mold, Prime Video has a certified hit on its hands. A season two announcement shouldn’t be far off.

Among Fallout‘s smartest moves was splitting up protagonist duties across different factions of the Fallout world. Aaron Moten takes one of the leads as Maximus, a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel serving under Titus, a higher-ranking member of the militaristic cult.

So, what’s Titus’ deal?

Who is Titus in Fallout?

Titus (played by Michael Rapaport) was a member of the Brotherhood of Steel that held the rank of Knight, which meant that he got to operate the T60 power armor. He was sent on a mission to retrieve the head of Siggi Wilzig (which contained a cold fusion reactor), and Maximus joined him as his squire.

After his cowardly confrontation with a yao guai (a mutant bear, for those unfamiliar), a severely injured Titus instructed Maximus to fetch him a stimpak to heal his wounds before he succumbed to them, curiously opting to berate and taunt Maximus as he gave said orders. Angered by Titus’ attitude and his fearful disposition in the face of the yao guai, Maximus allowed Titus to die from his wounds, calling him an embarrassment to the Brotherhood. He subsequently stole his Knight jump suit, power armor, and identity as he continued his trek across the wasteland.

In short, Titus was a cocky jerk who couldn’t even set his ego aside for the only person that could have saved his life. Good riddance.

