Getting to Know ‘Fallout’s Maximus, the Soft-Hearted Member of the Brotherhood of Steel

The Fallout television adaptation is now right on our doorsteps thanks to that cheeky release date changeup from April 11 to April 10. With star power on all sides of the camera plus an IP that could draw in viewers by the thousands, success of some sort seems all but guaranteed.

Recommended Videos

Largely borrowing elements from the original Fallout game while keeping true to its goal of telling an original story within the Fallout continuity, the television series centers on three protagonists in the form of Lucy MacLean (an adventurous vault dweller), Cooper “The Ghoul” Howard (a mutated bounty hunter), and Maximus (a squire for the military cult known as the Brotherhood of Steel).

Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins portray the first two, respectively, but Maximus is brought to life by a comparatively lesser-known name.

Who plays Maximus in the Fallout show?

Maximus is portrayed by Aaron Moten in what appears to be his most prominent role yet. His resume boasts credits in projects including Rosalind Ross’ Father Stu, where he played the character of Ham, a fellow Christian initiate alongside Mark Wahlberg’s Stuart Long, as well as Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, in which he played Knowls, a formerly enslaved person working under antagonist Fassel who hunts and captures runaway slaves.

Fallout, meanwhile, will see Moten step into the shoes of a man who envies and clings to external power (in this case, the Brotherhood of Steel)—power he hopes to actualize within himself on his first solo mission in the Wasteland. Crossing paths with the menacing Cooper and the chivalrous Lucy, however, might lead him to the challenge he was really in need of all along.

Fallout will premiere its entire, eight-episode first season on April 10, only on Prime Video.

(featured image: Prime Video)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more