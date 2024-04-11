Poor Kit Harington Has Seemingly Lost Not One but Two Franchise Roles Recently

It’s certainly not all bad being Kit Harington. His latest movie, Blood for Dust, is coming out soon, he’s married to his beautiful Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, and he has those incredible good looks that dazzled so many people during his Thrones years.

It’s probably fair to say he’s hit a minor rough patch recently, though, because not one but two major projects of his have been canceled or run into difficulties. First of all, we have the demise of Snow, the planned Game of Thrones sequel spinoff that would have focused on Harington’s Jon Snow and his life beyond the Wall. It’s not going ahead after all.

Harington told Screen Rant during a recent interview:

I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it.



And currently, it’s not. Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.

Game of Thrones came to an end in 2019 with an action-packed finale, but unfortunately, it was considered one of the worst endings to a series in recent memory. Would Snow have redeemed things somewhat? Alas, like Jon Snow himself, we know nothing.

What about Harington’s role in the MCU?

After Game of Thrones, Harington jumped into another mega-franchise, arguably the mega-franchise: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He played Dane Whitman/Black Knight in 2021’s Eternals, but unfortunately, Eternals was the first MCU film to gain poor critical reviews, and its characters’ fates have remained up in the air ever since.

The Eternals post-credits scene teased a new adventure for Dane. He was reaching for the Ebony Blade when a voice—that of Mahershala Ali’s Blade—suddenly asked, “Sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?” That seemed to indicate that Black Knight would be showing up in the Blade movie, which originally had a release date of November 3, 2023. However, that date has since been pushed back to November 7, 2025—and it doesn’t look like Kit Harington will be in it after all. Nor is he confirmed to be in any other upcoming MCU projects.

Harington also told Screen Rant:

The honest answer is nothing’s in the works at the moment. If they decide to use the character in something, or as a solo thing, I’d be very excited by it. But I don’t think it’s planned at the moment.

Harington did however say that he loved the character, and that he “hope[d] that they do something with” him. So perhaps all hope isn’t lost, but it’ll likely be a very long time before we see Black Knight again in the MCU.

Still, though—according to his IMDb page, Harington has plenty of other projects to keep him busy for now.

