Kirby Gets His ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Moment in ‘Kirby’s Dream Buffet’

Hope you’re hungry because Nintendo just announced a new Kirby multiplayer game for Nintendo Switch. Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a game that looks like a mix of Fall Guys, a kart racer, and the criminally underrated Katamari Damacy, lets Kirby do what he does best: eat, like, a whole lot—and he doesn’t even have to save the world this time.

Grow big or go home

Just as he’s about to devour a cake worthy of Princess Peach, Kirby has a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids moment and shrinks down to the size of one of the berries he was gonna eat. This just makes Kirby happier, because now he can gobble up that big ol’ cake … unless the other players beat him to it.

Launching in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com, and at retail, Kirby’s Dream Buffet finds Kirbys rolling through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in four rounds of frantic multiplayer fun. Players will race each other through these delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities – or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called in this game – to thwart the competition.

From the trailer, we can see everyone racing around, eating food to grow bigger, and slamming into each other to knock the competition out of the way. Those are the elements of the game that remind me of Fall Guys and something like Mario Kart – though it doesn’t look like it’ll get as wacky as 60 players at once. Katamari comes in with the size of Kirby as it looks like the goal is to be the chunkiest of the bunch. After Kirby and the Forgotten Land, we know that Kirby can grow to a pretty significant size. You can fill his tummy to be the size of a car and he’ll be fine.

The trailer revealed a couple of dessert-themed courses, but I wonder if we’ll be getting more than Kirby’s sweet tooth. Will there be savory food courses, too? Will I be able to race through a barbeque pit to eat the most meat? These are, clearly, the most important questions with this game.

When can we grab our plates for the buffet?

(Image: Nintendo)

Nintendo hasn’t revealed the official release date or price for Kirby’s Dream Buffet yet, but we do know that the game will be out this summer. We also know that there will be local and online multiplayer available. While we know the general premise of the game, there’s no word on whether or not there will be different modes of gameplay. Can we team up to eat as a unit, or is it a free-for-all to the buffet?

(Feature image: Nintendo)

