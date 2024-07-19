King’s Landing Has a Basketball Court and the Memes Are Predictably Hilarious

The Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon fandoms might be some of the most toxic places to be at times—especially when people toss the real themes aside to spend hours insulting each other over blood purity and the divine right of kings—but they do know how to make a good meme.
The latest one to arise out of the depths of X-formerly-Twitter and take the fandom by storm was born out of a tweet from user @KenniMiddleton, who posted a picture of a kind of lopsided basketball court hidden in the alleys of the historic centre of the Croatian city of Dubrovnik—which was used as the setting for King’s Landing throughout major parts of Game of Thrones. The caption reads, “Yoooo Kings Landing has a basketball court. House of the Dragon about to go crazy.”
And predictably, that was enough to set the whole fandom off. Who needs dragon battles when everything could be decided on the court? So here’s a selection of the best memes generated by this very pretty picture of a very pretty city—collected by yours truly, who understands almost nothing of basketball but will laugh at absolutely anything ASOIAF-related.
Starting off with how every conflict in the Seven Kingdoms should be settled with a game:
Including who gets to sit on that spiky chair:
Imagine what the trials by combat would be like:
The Blackwood vs. Bracken feud would especially go wild, I think:
And the stakes would still be pretty high:
Then there’s this recreation of what has to be one of the worst job offers in Westerosi history:
But also this callback to the woman, the myth, the legend Olenna Tyrell:
Do we think Harwin “Breakbones” Strong would wipe the floor with Criston Cole?
Like
father uncle like son nephew:
And with the record to prove it:
Even though his competition was not playing it fair:
To be fair I would also do anything to get Brienne of Tarth to notice me:
Another one for the Brienne fanclub:
This would be one hell of an Arryk duel:
And we know Otto Hightower would be stressed no matter what:
Not Syrax being the best referee out there:
They were only kids! Let them be on the court!
I mean I completely understand:
Still, he’d be the perfect man to dominate the Westerosi basketball scene:
I think this is the best meme of the bunch, hands down. This is me singing to Aemond, actually:
Aemond who is not above cheating, it should be said:
Prince Oberyn Martell, I miss you every day, my sweet prince:
Probably true, to be honest:
Also another canon event:
But in conclusion:
