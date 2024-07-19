King’s Landing Has a Basketball Court and the Memes Are Predictably Hilarious

The Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon fandoms might be some of the most toxic places to be at times—especially when people toss the real themes aside to spend hours insulting each other over blood purity and the divine right of kings—but they do know how to make a good meme.

The latest one to arise out of the depths of X-formerly-Twitter and take the fandom by storm was born out of a tweet from user @KenniMiddleton, who posted a picture of a kind of lopsided basketball court hidden in the alleys of the historic centre of the Croatian city of Dubrovnik—which was used as the setting for King’s Landing throughout major parts of Game of Thrones. The caption reads, “Yoooo Kings Landing has a basketball court. House of the Dragon about to go crazy.”

And predictably, that was enough to set the whole fandom off. Who needs dragon battles when everything could be decided on the court? So here’s a selection of the best memes generated by this very pretty picture of a very pretty city—collected by yours truly, who understands almost nothing of basketball but will laugh at absolutely anything ASOIAF-related.

Starting off with how every conflict in the Seven Kingdoms should be settled with a game:

Dance of dragons should’ve been this ngl https://t.co/jdzU3TFaMn — lilo ( hotd spoilers!) ? (@MelissaDaenerys) July 10, 2024

Including who gets to sit on that spiky chair:

can't wait to watch rhaenyra and aegon risk it all on a slam dunk contest where whoever wins gets the throne https://t.co/vqMIAeJoRK — mar ³ ? (@nyraslawyer) July 10, 2024

Imagine what the trials by combat would be like:

"I know I will get no justice here, so I demand a trial by 21" https://t.co/WxoSrDzrl7 pic.twitter.com/0rrPmQgYYn — SaveTheWrek (@SaveTheWrek) July 11, 2024

The Blackwood vs. Bracken feud would especially go wild, I think:

House Blackwood vs House Bracken on this court ? https://t.co/q31EeZZZes pic.twitter.com/kh8YMYhG6Q — pako ?₹ (@paxsinius) July 10, 2024

And the stakes would still be pretty high:

When it’s game 7 and loser goes north to the wall https://t.co/gXZxU2FSZU pic.twitter.com/lF7UiVfZv1 — chubby (@chubby_demigod_) July 10, 2024

Then there’s this recreation of what has to be one of the worst job offers in Westerosi history:

Ned Stark when Robert Baratheon asks him to be Hand. https://t.co/A3W7D0O6CD pic.twitter.com/3hCy80eJIV — Joshua A. Streeter; did the thing ? (@PlaidBarbarian) July 10, 2024

But also this callback to the woman, the myth, the legend Olenna Tyrell:

Olenna Tyrell during the post game interview when asked how she felt about Joffrey randomly collapsing mid game https://t.co/8egpBrOvR2 pic.twitter.com/lF9wJXDm3V — ?? (@animangaop_) July 10, 2024

Do we think Harwin “Breakbones” Strong would wipe the floor with Criston Cole?

harwin with the back to back 3’s and would dunk on criston cole in a heartbeat. https://t.co/jG715IQPoG — jesse (@joksuschrist) July 10, 2024

Like father uncle like son nephew:

Ned Stark passing all his skills to Jon Snow. https://t.co/I1ZPAOLtnr pic.twitter.com/tbNbRrghES — Yash Vaman?? (@whitewalkerrr7) July 10, 2024

And with the record to prove it:

This is where Jon Snow hit 81 in the Battle of the Bastards. https://t.co/SHUwdu1Fyx — Quavion Targaryen (@QuantessentialR) July 11, 2024

Even though his competition was not playing it fair:

Ramsay Bolton calling Jon Snow "bastard" up and down the court https://t.co/to122jwGg0 pic.twitter.com/bLqlarvULN — Daniel Boone (@HeyPachuc0) July 11, 2024

To be fair I would also do anything to get Brienne of Tarth to notice me:

How Tormund Giantsbane be acting when Ser Brienne is sitting courtside https://t.co/MHZqOcbCZg pic.twitter.com/sD2WtBLCar — Motheo Mhala (@MotheoMhala) July 10, 2024

Another one for the Brienne fanclub:

jaime would shout “this one’s for you brienne” before shooting and miss and then brienne would get up, say nothing and just dunk one https://t.co/CUCTGJups0 — kit (@lesbian_fleabag) July 11, 2024

This would be one hell of an Arryk duel:

When Sir Erryk and Sir Arryk get picked on different teams https://t.co/u30wniYFN0 pic.twitter.com/bPGVEGPpgc — notJates (@JustNotATES) July 10, 2024

And we know Otto Hightower would be stressed no matter what:

Otto Hightower after Aegon fouls while The Blacks are in the bonus https://t.co/zM150KCXBy pic.twitter.com/kW1OZ9ahZT — jaan. (@jaansarchive) July 10, 2024

Not Syrax being the best referee out there:

“That’s a foul!” – Rhaneyra half a mile above it on Syrax https://t.co/jBGixXVxMo — Jack Fields (@Jfields_55) July 10, 2024

They were only kids! Let them be on the court!

aegon and sunfyre should have been playing basketball…… https://t.co/TvcLMy2RPG — beautiful princess with a disorder (@cryptidreagan) July 13, 2024

I mean I completely understand:

The Mountain is gonna be fouling everyone but no one wants to be the one to call it https://t.co/GWXChqUNaM — Above Average Joe (@aboveaverjoe) July 11, 2024

Still, he’d be the perfect man to dominate the Westerosi basketball scene:

gregor clegane should have hooped instead of trying to kill people because he’s tall as hell https://t.co/1Xo639tCaN — lady eva (of misrule) (@_glorianas) July 11, 2024

I think this is the best meme of the bunch, hands down. This is me singing to Aemond, actually:

Me when the King’s Landing dragons are down in the last quarter and need motivation https://t.co/SY3f0XztEU pic.twitter.com/mbnNG0S6QM — shika (@shikadraws) July 10, 2024

Aemond who is not above cheating, it should be said:

Aemond just keeps passing to his dragon we gotta update the rulebook NOW https://t.co/uburZAzZL1 — Kittan (@RoamingSentinel) July 10, 2024

Prince Oberyn Martell, I miss you every day, my sweet prince:

prince oberyn in the first half https://t.co/02B9yxc2Fp pic.twitter.com/6BRO7I51Og — ?? Game of Hoods ?? (@travvieee_) July 11, 2024

Probably true, to be honest:

arya stark is 2 apples tall yet she would still win every game there https://t.co/0OVGxNjh53 — 32 GRAMMY’S ? (@yonceslavstan) July 10, 2024

Also another canon event:

When the Golden Company pulls up https://t.co/ox4oPfJ1Vw pic.twitter.com/FcSMy6gLk4 — Michigan Truther (@scumbag_unit) July 11, 2024

But in conclusion:

Me when the dragon gets a house idk i haven’t watched the show https://t.co/BIJJYYUMzK pic.twitter.com/7tTYXJfIqe — FELMAX (@FelmaxOfficial) July 10, 2024

