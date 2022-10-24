***Spoilers for the finale of House of the Dragon ahead***

So, that just happened on House of the Dragon. We knew that the first season finale for HBO’s prequel to Game of Thrones had to end with a bang—especially given how Episode 9 was made of quiet tension building slowly but steadily, somehow reversing the Game of Thrones trend of having the second to last episode of each season be its most brutal and shocking.

Then again, even for those who were expecting it from having read Fire & Blood, Vhagar choosing to ignore Aemond Targaryen’s commands and snapping her jaws right over Lucerys Velaryon and his dragon Arrax definitely ranks very high up on the list of “most brutal moments of Westeros history we’ve had to witness.”

It’s giving “Stannis Baratheon somehow decides that burning his daughter is the best course of action for him to win the war”—like yes, the Red Wedding might be infamously known to fans and non-fans alike and the duel between the Mountain and Oberyn Martell (also known as the love of my life) was absolutely disgusting, but these are children we’re talking about. Don’t get me wrong: the killing of young prince Lucerys Velaryon is absolutely tragic and terrible in-universe, first and foremost from a human and moral point of view, reinforcing once more how much of a brutal place Westeros really is.

It’s also what makes the stakes of the Dance of the Dragons skyrocket way beyond the point of no return, making it a war of swords and fire rather than one of messages and envoys. You know that Rhaenyra’s side will want to have some form of retribution, and it probably won’t be pretty—there’s definitely a lot more blood waiting for us once Season 2 rolls around in a couple of years.

However, on this side of the television or computer screen and safely behind our fourth wall, the whole thing has devolved into an absolute treasure trove of memes that have taken most social media platforms by storm. There’s just something about Grandma Vhagar who thinks she’s living some hundred years in the past, still fighting in the Conquest and doing some good ol’ war crimes with her first rider, Visenya Targaryen, while actually carrying along an Aemond who’s thinking about how he’s royally screwing things up for his family that’s absolutely hilarious.

The Internet has exploded with memes and funny tweets, and I have to say I’ve been soaking them all up. Like imagine Aemond arriving back to King’s Landing:

aemond coming back to tell alicent that he may have accidentally kickstarted a war #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/SFD5FP3mcA — o (@ateenytinyolive) October 24, 2022

sorry but aemond being set up as this ruthless child murdering psychopath only to turn out to be a goofy uncle scaring his nephew but his dragon didn’t understand he was just being playful and murdered him instead is the most hilarious shit i ever watched pic.twitter.com/vFlxWUWaLJ — ❤️‍🔥 (@dunwaIl) October 24, 2022

Or what Vhagar must have thought when Arrax threw that fire at her:

She saw a silver haired babygirl willing to commit war crimes and it brought her back to the good old days she spent with Visenya — Cher Noble (@kkcutie5209) October 21, 2022

#HouseoftheDragon Vhagar just thinking that she killed a Dornish guy that had a dragon



Aemond: pic.twitter.com/Mlfbmfh9AR — Chaotic Witch (@CircusBallora2) October 24, 2022

#Vhagar in her old age eating lucerys and arrax and being like: visenya this doesn’t taste dornish 😔 — House Hightower’s Lawyer 🙏 (@1eunoiaT) October 22, 2022

y’all don’t blame vhagar she thought lucerys was a little dornish boy that somehow managed to steal a dragon. she’s old okay!! #HouseoftheDragon — raelynn🍒🫶🏻 (@thiccdaddyrae) October 24, 2022

And other general funny takes on the episode’s final scene:

This was literally Aemond and Lucerys wth 💀 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/tTJaa0E2l7 — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 24, 2022

hotd spoilers//



vhagar didn't obey aemond because women don't obey men ever. this is a feminist show!! — ariel 🪴 (@cursedhat) October 22, 2022

okay so there's no need to be an aemond apologist…but there is a need to be a vhagar apologist. abuelita did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/xdJSQMZSH9 — JENNIE ✨ 💚 (@ParkJ_0915) October 22, 2022

It gets funnier if you think of Vhagar as an old grandmommy dragon trying to relive her war crime youth and thinks of Aemond as Visenya trying to burn down the Dornish pic.twitter.com/gwlcVt4Lht — Roland #RejectMarcosDuterte (@rollyyyindadeep) October 24, 2022

Aemond: No Vhagarrrr, Nooooo!!!



Vhagar: pic.twitter.com/s0kHKyT3X2 — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 24, 2022

