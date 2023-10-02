Heartbreaking: You Just Missed Your Chance To Defeat Elon Musk

You blew it. You had your chance. Elon Musk even invited you to deal the fatal blow in front of a live audience. Yes, the man behind the “X” Twitter rebrand wanted you to kill him while playing Diablo 4, seemingly to promote a new video game streaming option coming to Twitter.

Over in Twitter’s back-end, media engineering lead Mark Kalman has been working on the way Twitter processes live streams. This includes better support for streaming video games directly to Twitter, which could (theoretically) turn the service into some kind of Twitch competitor.

Musk decided to demo the feature early Monday morning in a 52-minute stream directly to Twitter. “Am in the Diablo PvP arena for ~10 mins if anyone wants to kill me lol,” Musk tweeted.

“If you wanna stream on the X platform, you can. You can do it right now, actually. The user interface is kind of complicated, we want to make it easy,” Musk said during the stream. “But you can use OBS,” a popular streaming program.

You’ll need an X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue) subscription to stream to Twitter, however.

Just a quick test of X video game streaming https://t.co/5NCsDczpT4 — Gamer (@cyb3rgam3r420) October 2, 2023

The video, which was broadcasted to the @cyb3rgam3r420 account, has over 200,000 views. It’s not really worth your time to go back and watch in full, as it’s mostly just Elon messing around in Diablo 4. But if you want to see what Elon looks like while gaming, I guess you could waste an hour of your day and watch him grind away at the game.

In the meantime, Elon suggested he’ll stream again Monday night “or sometime soon.” So if you find Elon Musk in Diablo 4, consider killing him. Or maybe stream it to Twitter. Just don’t spend eight bucks over it.

(featured image: Chesnot/Getty Images)

