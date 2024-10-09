Genshin Impact collaborates with KFC again in 2024
(Hoyoverse/KFC)
Category:
Big on the Internet

All you need to know about the highly anticipated KFC x ‘Genshin Impact’ collab

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 10:33 am

Genshin Impact is teaming up with another global fast-food chain in a brand-new collaboration. This time, Fontaine’s Lyney and Lynette are joining forces to promote KFC’s scrumptious fried chicken.

Recommended Videos

Genshin’s Timmie isn’t happy about this collab, but you definitely will be.

If you’re not a fan of McDonald’s, you can skip their collab and hunt down the KFC one instead—once it launches globally, at least. While many fans originally believed the collaboration would be isolated to China, it has since also launched in Japan. Although there is no official global launch date yet, there’s a reason to be hopeful that it will reach Western shores. The KFC x Genshin Impact collaboration may roll out once the McDonald’s team-up runs its course. Keep in mind that this is all speculation for now, however, and a worldwide international launch has yet to be confirmed.

Based on what we know of the Japanese KFC collaboration, players will receive an illustration of either Lyney or Lynette, an in-game redemption code, and an entry for a giveaway of Lyney and Lynette’s acrylic stands. The in-game rewards include a KFC-themed glider (Wings of Feasting), a recipe for the Golden Fried Chicken, and other cooked food items.

The Magician Pack meals come in a box with Lyney and Lynette’s illustrations on the front. Magician Pack A consists of a drink, a biscuit, and three pieces of original recipe chicken. You can choose between an illustration of Lyney or Lynette if you purchase Magician Pack A. Magician Pack B has the same contents but only contains two pieces of chicken. The latter pack doesn’t include an illustration of either sibling. Regardless of what meal set you choose, both come with the in-game codes.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.
linkedin