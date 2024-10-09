All you need to know about the highly anticipated KFC x ‘Genshin Impact’ collab

Genshin Impact is teaming up with another global fast-food chain in a brand-new collaboration. This time, Fontaine’s Lyney and Lynette are joining forces to promote KFC’s scrumptious fried chicken.

Genshin’s Timmie isn’t happy about this collab, but you definitely will be.

If you’re not a fan of McDonald’s, you can skip their collab and hunt down the KFC one instead—once it launches globally, at least. While many fans originally believed the collaboration would be isolated to China, it has since also launched in Japan. Although there is no official global launch date yet, there’s a reason to be hopeful that it will reach Western shores. The KFC x Genshin Impact collaboration may roll out once the McDonald’s team-up runs its course. Keep in mind that this is all speculation for now, however, and a worldwide international launch has yet to be confirmed.

Based on what we know of the Japanese KFC collaboration, players will receive an illustration of either Lyney or Lynette, an in-game redemption code, and an entry for a giveaway of Lyney and Lynette’s acrylic stands. The in-game rewards include a KFC-themed glider (Wings of Feasting), a recipe for the Golden Fried Chicken, and other cooked food items.

The Magician Pack meals come in a box with Lyney and Lynette’s illustrations on the front. Magician Pack A consists of a drink, a biscuit, and three pieces of original recipe chicken. You can choose between an illustration of Lyney or Lynette if you purchase Magician Pack A. Magician Pack B has the same contents but only contains two pieces of chicken. The latter pack doesn’t include an illustration of either sibling. Regardless of what meal set you choose, both come with the in-game codes.

