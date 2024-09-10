People are NOT happy about ‘Genshin Impact’ working with McDonald’s

McDonald’s and Genshin Impact are teaming up, but not everyone is pleased.

On September 10, 2024, McDonald’s and Genshin Impact updated their social media to hint at a collaboration. Not long after, it was confirmed that the two giants would collaborate in the United States. However, the reactions to the collaboration are mixed.

McDonald’s and Genshin Impact team up for a collaboration

HoYoverse and McDonald’s recently announced a collaboration between the fast food giant and Genshin Impact in the United States. The collaboration will include two limited-edition products, which will be available via the McDonald’s app from September 17 to September 29. Those who get involved will stand a chance to win in-game items, such as Primogems, Golden Apple Pastry, a limited-edition wind glider, an exclusive name card, and other prizes.

ur quest begins 9/17 , traveler! pic.twitter.com/H1miB9n4kA — mcdonalds teyvat (@McDonalds) September 10, 2024

Why are people upset about the McDonald’s x Genshin Impact collaboration?

While some expressed their excitement over the collaboration, many were understandably disappointed at HoYoverse for teaming up with McDonald’s. This is because, for months, people have been boycotting McDonald’s in support of Palestinians amid the genocide in Palestine.

For reference, McDonald’s has openly supported Israel amid the genocide. In October 2023, McDonald’s proudly shared that they donated over 100,000 meals to the Israeli military and offered a 50% discount to all Israeli security and rescue forces. Additionally, McDonald’s has several branches that are still operational in Israel.

מאז פרוץ המלחמה, תורמת מקדונלד׳ס ישראל למעלה ממאה אלף ארוחות לכוחות הביטחון, תושבי העוטף ובתי החולים, כאשר 5 ממסעדות הרשת נפתחו לצורך זה בלבד. בנוסף מעניקה מקדונלד׳ס ישראל 50% אחוז הנחה לכל כוחות הבטחון וההצלה המגיעים עצמאית לסניפים. — McDonald’s Israel | מקדונלד׳ס ישראל (@McDonaldsIL) October 19, 2023

Many are unhappy that HoYoverse has chosen to work with a known supporter of Israel, particularly its military. In retaliation, fans are trending #BoycottHV, and social media platforms are being used to urge fans not to purchase the McDonald’s x Genshin Impact collaboration.

