McDonald’s reaches Teyvat with its latest ‘Genshin’ collab

Genshin Impact wasn’t subtle about its McDonald’s collaboration announcement at all. Within hours, players were already speculating that the announcement would entail a McDonald’s collaboration.

The note isn’t really a mystery. If you take the first letter of all these Genshin Impact ascension materials, the letters would form the word “McDonalds.” Besides, Genshin Impact has already collaborated with other fast-food chains before. It was only a matter of time before McDonald’s would set up shop at Teyvat.

Unfortunately for players who were expecting merch, this won’t be a Happy Meal collaboration. Instead, what we’re getting out of this collaboration are several in-game rewards and 40 Primogems.

Genshin Impact x McDonald’s will run from September 17, 2024, to September 29, 2024, in the US. That’s more than a week long, but just enough for you to get the rewards you came for. To participate, you’ll have to order through the McDonald’s app. Other countries haven’t been announced for the collaboration yet.

Rewards included

The collaboration will come with in-game rewards, and they will depend on which meal you choose to get. If you buy the Apple Pie with either Kazuha or Beidou, you’ll get a total of 40 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, an in-game recipe for “Golden Apple Pastry,” three of those pastries, four Mystic Enhancement Ore, and two Hero’s Wit. You can get these rewards using a redemption code that comes with your purchase.

As an AR 60 player, those rewards aren’t persuasive to me—unless I was craving Apple Pie. With the price undisclosed, the Apple Pie is a hard sell to me. The “Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal” is a different story because it includes a “Wings of Delicacy” wind glider and a “Celebration: Crispy and Sweet” name card. I just know that the wind glider would look great on Beidou, Kazuha, and even Diluc if he’s wearing his Red Dead of Night skin.

