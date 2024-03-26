Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss to Star in ‘Imperfect Women’ for Apple TV+

Two of the most dynamic actresses working today are finally teaming up. Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men) and Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere) have signed on to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Imperfect Women.

The series is based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name and will be adapted and executive-produced by Annie Weisman (Physical, Based on a True Story). The series is described as an “unconventional, psychological thriller examining a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women.” Apple TV+ describes the series as a “mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.”

“I’m honored that Apple is once again trusting me to help bring complex, layered female characters to the screen,” said Weisman to The Hollywood Reporter. “Elisabeth, Kerry and Araminta are the perfect collaborators to bring these Imperfect Women to life.”

Moss begins production on the sixth and final season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale this summer. The final season is expected to premiere on Hulu sometime in 2025. She also stars in the upcoming FX spy thriller The Veil which premieres April 30 on Hulu.

Washington currently stars in Unprisoned on Hulu. The series debuted in 2023 and has been renewed for a second season. Washington also stars in Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix film Six Triple Eight, chronicling the 6888th Battalion, a.k.a. the Six Triple Eight, the only Women’s Army Corps unit of color.

(featured image: FX/Hulu, ABC)

