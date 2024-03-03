Kerry Washington and Tyler Perry Enlist in the ‘Six Triple Eight’

While there have been countless films about World War II, there are still many stories left untold. One such story concerns the 6888th Battalion, a.k.a. the Six Triple Eight, the only Women’s Army Corps unit of color.

What is Six Triple Eight about?

Tyler Perry writes and directs Six Triple Eight, which follows the formation of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. Their mission was to sort through a three-year backlog of undelivered mail and deliver that mail to American soldiers overseas. The film’s synopsis reads, “In the face of discrimination and a vast, unfamiliar country divided by global conflict, these 855 women brought hope to the front lines. “No mail, low morale” was the motto they gave themselves, and they fulfilled the promise of delivered mail (17 million pieces of it!) and morale when the United States needed it most.”

Perry’s film was inspired by the 2019 WWII History Magazine article, “WAC Corporal Lena Derriecott and the 6888th Central Postal Battalion” by Kevin M. Hymel.

Who stars in the film?

Kerry Washington (Scandal) stars in the film as Captain Charity Adams, the leader of the battalion. She is joined by Ebony Obsidian (Hunters), Milauna Jackson (How to Get Away with Murder), Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Jay Reeves, Jeffery Johnson, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Donna Biscoe, Gregg Sulkin, Scott Daniel Johnson, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon, and THE Oprah Winfrey.

When can I watch Six Triple Eight?

Six Triple Eight is expected to premiere sometime in 2024 on Netflix.

(featured image: Bob Mahoney/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy of Netflix)

