So Kermit the Frog Was on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is a show that exists. I know, seems like something we made up, but it’s very real—and very much just pure nonsense that is still somehow fascinating. A group of celebrities wear masked costumes and come out and sing on stage, and we have to use clues to try and guess who is behind the mask.

Now into the show’s fifth season, things are even wilder than before. The Snail appeared in the premiere episode, and suddenly all their guesses were men who are 5’10” when the Snail mask is only slightly taller than guest host Niecy Nash, who is 5’4″. The Snail was throwing his voice, clearly making his voice deeper, and during his performance of “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Hall and Oates, he has the same inflection that Kermit does—to the point where Jenny McCarthy even says that he sounds like Kermit the Frog.

Unfortunately for Kermit, he wasn’t meant for The Masked Singer. Having lost during the first round of Group A, the panel submitted their final guesses of celebrities like Ted Cruz, Seth MacFarlane, Jay Leno, and Billy Crystal. This is truly the most baffling timeline to live in. And having watched the episode, the fact that Kermit the Frog lost to the Raccoon is NEVER going to sit well with me.

“Is there a body inside there?” McCarthy asks, and suddenly Kermit’s green hands pop up, and I have truly never screamed louder in my life.

Twitter … rightfully lost it. Because like … KERMIT THE FROG?

kermit the frog was on the masked singer… what is this timeline pic.twitter.com/dUFSSqSDBo — chris! at the rope drop (@ropedropchris) March 11, 2021

If you thought #TheMaskedSingerUK was nuts, the US version just revealed that “Snail” was Kermit the Frog. pic.twitter.com/ViNsqr5QoA — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) March 11, 2021

I think having Kermit the Frog on The Masked Singer is exciting because it opens the door for The Masked Singer being an active anthill or a glimmering moonbeam. Make this thing a full-on arthouse fever dream. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 11, 2021

Oh My Gosh y’all VOTED OFF KERMIT THE FROG! WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/bFEzZupG14 — Caitlin (@kikabelle) March 11, 2021

As a Kermit the Frog super fan, I am very angry that he was voted off FIRST. But the fact that Kermit the Frog was on The Masked Singer at all is just weirdly meta and great but also pretty on par with the rest of 2021 and how absolutely absurd everything has been. We just all … collectively decided to watch a show of a bunch of celebrities in masks singing and accept that Kermit the Frog can count.

Anyway, here’s your reminder that Kermit the Frog is one of our greatest musicians and the fact that he was voted off of The Masked Singer is a tragedy.

(image: Fox)

