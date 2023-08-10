Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Somehow in Another Bizarre Housing Dispute

Katy Perry might not have been in the headlines concerning her music for a little while now, but when it comes to her abode, there is plenty of drama. It was reported by USA Today that Katy and her partner, Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom, purchased a house from an elderly man in 2020, but he has since filed a lawsuit claiming that he didn’t actually want to sell it.

According to the lawsuit, Carl Westcott, who is in his 80s, said that he was of “unsound mind” when he was presented with an offer to sell his $15 million Santa Barbara, California home as he had taken “several intoxicating pain-killing opiates” following back surgery.

The couple are not named in the lawsuit, but business manager Bernie Gudvi is the primary defendant. Gudvi represented Katy and Orlando during the sale. Westcott was approached about his home only days after he had had a six-hour operation on his back, for which he required heavy painkillers to aid his recovery, which apparently left him very intoxicated.

A few days later, Wescott changed his mind, as the lawsuit says that he “had not been himself due to the combination of his age, frailty, Huntington’s disease, the six-hour surgery and especially the intoxicating effects of the opiate pain killers he had been taking several times each day.”

When he inquired about this with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, who acted as an agent for both the buyer and the seller, he received a letter that told him of the pair’s interest in his home. Then, after his refusal, he got another letter in which they said that they were “not willing to walk away from purchasing Mr. Westcott’s home and he is obligated to complete the sale.”

The man is still seeking the cancellation of the selling agreement for his home, as well as the associated standard real estate forms. A non-jury trial is set to take place on August 21 at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

But this isn’t the first time that Katy Perry has proposed to buy a home and caused a headache for everyone involved, and of course, the internet was eating it up like it was their last meal.

https://twitter.com/nicholasdante_/status/1689435289893101568?s=20

After the nuns she going after a veteran… her PR team must be thrilled ? — T H E O F O R D ™ (@THE_THEO_FORD) August 10, 2023

It was reported in 2019 that the “California Gurls” singer had tried buying an eight-acre convent in Los Angeles four years earlier but became involved in a legal dispute with two nuns, Catherine Rose Holzman and Rita Callanan, over the property. However, before they could go to court over the matter, Holzman collapsed and later died at the age of 89, with Callanan saying that Perry “had blood on her hands.”

Callanan said that Holzman’s last words were, “Katy Perry. Please stop.”

The sale, which would have cost the 38-year-old $10.4 million, eventually didn’t go through.

(featured image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]