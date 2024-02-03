Kathryn Newton Is Ready for a ‘Young Avengers’ Movie

Kathryn Newton has been winning fans over since her breakout role as Reese Witherspoon’s daughter in HBO’s Big Little Lies. Now, the actress stars in the upcoming Diablo Cody horror comedy, Lisa Frankenstein. While promoting the film, Newton sat down with the Hollywood Reporter, where she discussed the long-rumored Young Avengers project. Newton joined the MCU in 2023 as Cassie Lang, Ant-Man’s daughter in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Recommended Videos

While Marvel hasn’t announced plans for a Young Avengers film, a team-up was teased in the end-credits scene of The Marvels. In the scene, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) recruits Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) for a team of “kid superheroes.” Despite being in her early 20s, Kate is interested.

The MCU has gradually built a roster of young supes that includes Cassie Lang, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), Hulk’s son Skaar (Wil Deusner), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Billy Maximoff/Wiccan (Joe Locke) and Tommy Maximoff/Speed.

Now that the MCU is building out its anti-heroes team with Thunderbolts, it makes sense that they would be readying the next generation of Avengers. When asked about a potential team-up, Newton said,

“In the Marvel universe, you hope for that. You hope to be. My whole thing is that I grew up watching IronMan, and I feel like I grew with that character. So my hope for Cassie Lang has always been to grow with my audience, be it the people who are my age and saw [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania], or the people who are just starting to watch Marvel movies at a young age. I saw one when I was a little young, but I still love those movies. So if I get an opportunity to continue the story, then that would be so cool to be a part of a generation that’s growing up with a film. It’s such a big part of my life. But they don’t really tell you. They tell you an overall, but I don’t take anything for granted. I am just trying to get through the day. Let’s finish one movie and then let’s continue. But I would very much also jump at the opportunity to work with Marvel Studios again.”

While the Young Avengers has yet to be announced, it’s clear that the MCU is headed in that direction. And with that talented roster of young actors, we’re excited to see what’s next.

(via THR, featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]