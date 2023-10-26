Many of us monster girlies have always wondered what Frankenstein would have been like if the titular doctor was a woman. It seems like Lisa Frankenstein is going to make our wildest dreams come true.

The original Frankenstein novel, written by Mary Shelley, told the story of Victor Frankenstein, who creates a living man out of dead body parts. Frankenstein never finished medical school (even though everyone refers to him as “doctor”), yet still had the hubris to think he could (and should?!) make an entire person. Somehow, he succeeded. Instead of caring for the “monster” he made, Frankenstein ran away and left the poor creature to fend for itself. I guess as a wealthy white man, he just figured someone else would clean up his mess.

I always thought the story would go drastically differently if Frankenstein had been a woman. One, a woman wouldn’t do this kind of thing on a lark. Two, she would make her creation extremely good-looking because who doesn’t love a hot monster?

Enter Lisa Frankenstein, the answer to all of our Frankenstein-related daydreams. Doesn’t that title make you think of little adorable reanimated corpses in the rainbow styling of Lisa Frank? That’s something I didn’t know I needed. Written and produced by Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body), the horror-comedy is set in 1989. If I couldn’t have a Victorian-era story, the ’80s would have been my second choice. Lisa Frankenstein also marks the feature directorial debut of Zelda Williams, the daughter of late beloved comedian Robin Williams. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

What is the plot of Lisa Frankenstein?

The official website for the movie describes it as a “coming of RAGE love story.” It’s “about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness … and a few missing body parts along the way.”

What is Lisa Frankenstein‘s release date?

Lisa Frankenstein will premiere in theaters on February 9, 2024. Just make sure to write the folks who made this film a thank you note for planning Valentine’s Day for you. I don’t think it could get more romantic than this, but maybe that’s just me.

Who is in Lisa Frankenstein?

Lisa, the girl who makes it all happen, is played by Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) is playing the reanimated “monster.” Other cast members include Liza Soberano, Joe Chrest, Henry Eikenberry, and the amazing Carla Gugino.

Lisa Frankenstein trailer

From the teaser trailer, we see Lisa is a relatable goth girl. She visits the cemetery to read and relax (something that Frankenstein author Shelley did in real life). Like many of us, she lusts after a deceased guy with a Victorian bust adorning his grave. Lisa actually brings him back to life by using a faulty tanning bed in her garage. But some of his parts need a little rejuvenation, so they must seek some unwilling donors. I can’t wait to see the full movie.

