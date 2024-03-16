Karen Gillan Wants To Play Poison Ivy in James Gunn’s DCU and We’re Not Mad About It

Karen Gillan is looking to go green. The Guardians of the Galaxy actress has expressed interest in joining James Gunn’s new DC universe as the iconic verdant villain Poison Ivy.

Gillan has spent the last decade playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and other MCU films. In an interview with Total Film last year, she said “I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun. So maybe something like that would be cool, … Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and doesn’t talk, I would say yes [laughs]. Because working with him has been one of the great joys of my career so far.”

In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Gillan said, “The fact that Nebula turned into ten years of work is the greatest thing that’s happened to me. So I like to leave things up to the universe a little bit and see what happens, but I would absolutely love to work with James again. He’s the best.”

While Poison Ivy has appeared in several animated films and series, the character hasn’t appeared in a live-action film since 1997’s Batman and Robin. Uma Thurman played Ivy in a supremely campy performance, that is either terrible or perfect depending on your perspective.

Fans have been eager to see a Harlivy live-action team-up, which has been championed by Harley herself, Margot Robbie. Gillan is onboard for the relationship, telling Screen Rant, “In a relationship with Harley Quinn sounds excellent.”

Gillan also had some thoughts on Nebula’s future and the GOTG Vol. 3, which ended with a title card reading that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord would be returning. She expressed surprise to the Hollywood Reporter, saying “No, I don’t remember seeing that in the script. So either I have a bad memory or it wasn’t in there. So it was pretty surprising, but it was cool as well. I was like, “Okay, what’s the plan here?”

What’s the plan indeed, Karen? The Doctor Who actress also discussed Nebula’s future. At the end of Vol. 3, Drax and Nebula are raising the rescued orphan children on Knowhere. When asked if Nebula would continue looking after the kids, she said, “Yeah, I’d like to think so. Nebula has got a real sense of purpose now, and it’s such a major part of healing. She’s been through so much, and now she can finally accept love and show love towards other people. So the last stage of all that healing is helping other people, and that’s exactly what she’s doing.”

