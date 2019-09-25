Kara and Lena’s Relationship Will Be at the Forefront of Supergirl Season 5, but Not in That Way

“I’m not a villain. I don’t want to kill Supergirl. I just want her to experience the same hurt she inflicted on me, and soon enough, she will.” Breakups are hard. Last season on Supergirl, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) finally found out that her best friend, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), was Supergirl, her sometimes rival. This wouldn’t have been so terrible if she hadn’t found out about it from her evil brother, Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) right after she shot him. We ended last season with Lena being angry (glass-breakingly so) about being lied to, but keeping it a secret from the core group. The tension between Kara and Lena will be one of the major storylines of season five.

Showrunner Jessica Queller told ET, “I will just say that this season, Season 5, revolves almost entirely around their relationship,” Queller added. “I can’t promise to make all of the fans’ dreams come true, but if they care about the relationship between Supergirl and Lena, they’ll get a lot of it this year.”

By “fans’ dreams” Queller was probably alluding to the ship Supercorp, which is the pairing of Lena and Kara. Queller, Benoist, and fellow showrunner Robert Rovner were asked if fans of a particular ship might get to see the pair of friends become more in Season 5. We’ve already been told that this season will be a fight for Lena’s soul, and I’m sure that, since James Olsen will have to be written off the show following Mechad Brooks’ departure, her heart will also be in shambles.

I may not ship SuperCorp, but I do wish that showrunners would just either say yes or no when it comes to these kinds of relationships, because of the way these shows will absolutely queerbait a little to keep audiences hooked while knowing they aren’t really going to go for it. Kara and Lena are great friends, but they are also a viable couple. While I loved Legend of Korra’s Korrasami, waiting until the finale to make something happen isn’t unnecessary if they really want it to. If Kara and Lena are just going to be platonic friends, that’s fine with me, but just stop teasing people, because it only leads to a lot of toxic environments in fandom.

Regardless, I’m super interested in seeing evil Katie McGrath again and seeing if Smirklena will be as iconic as Smirkgana (Merlin). Plus, I think that Lena has a lot of reasons to be pissed. I’ve always found it really manipulative how Kara will play both sides when it comes to Lena. I felt like it crossed a line when she tried to get James to break into Lena’s lab, and there is a lot for Kara to answer for. How can you really be best friends with someone if you can’t be honest with them? Lena proved herself over and over again, yet Kara kept her in the dark, and I’m sure Lena feels as if that’s because she’s a Luthor.

Supergirl returns October 6th.

