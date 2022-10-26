World’s Tiniest Violin Plays For Ye As He Loses Billionaire Status

Following a spate of anti-semitic comments from Kanye West, now known as Ye, the musician has now reportedly lost his billionaire status, as Adidas announces a public split from him. This is just one of many lucrative partnerships that Ye has now lost as a result of his remarks online.

The sports brand’s relationship with Ye is thought to be worth around $250 million, according to The Guardian. While this is not the first time that Ye has made inflammatory or controversial comments that were met with outrage, but it certainly marks the first time he has been faced with such major financial consequences.

The loss has brought him below the threshold for billionaire status, with Forbes removing him from their billionaires list. While we’re not going to cycle through the various anti-Black, anti-semitic, and otherwise offensive comments that Ye has made over the last few months and years, it does seem that his actions have finally caught up to him.

Talent agency CAA on Monday dropped Ye over his remarks, and he is no longer signed to production company Def Jam. Streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music are also facing mounting pressure to remove Ye’s music from their platforms.

In the world of fashion, Ye’s other love, Balenciaga has cut all ties with him just weeks after he walked in its Paris fashion week show. Whether this withdrawal of support will result in Ye changing his behavior remains to be seen, but at the very least, it will hopefully send a message to those who look up to him.

(featured image: Oliver Contreras, Pool/Getty Images)

