Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton Meet Their Doppelgängers in a Zoom Fundraiser Chat With Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph!

As many know, Saturday Night Live brought us the brilliant performances of Amy Poehler as Hillary Clinton and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris. While they may have brought us laughter as these political women, they’re now using that power they had on the sketch comedy show to help raise money in a grassroots fundraiser for the Democratic party!

Joining up with Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris themselves, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph led a Q&A … well sort of. Amy Poehler’s microphone was, in the words of Maya Rudolph, sabotaged.

The technical difficulties in this video are truly some of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. There is just two Hillary Clintons and then two Maya Rudolphs at one point. Sorry to one of my heroes, Amy Poehler, but your microphone problems are delightful.

To be honest, it’s kind of emotional for me to watch this, mainly because I feel so helpless right now, and I know I’m not alone in that feeling. Looking at what Donald Trump is doing to this country and the terrible things happening in his name, I just constantly feel like I’m at a loss of what to do.

But seeing people who I look up to, heroes of mine like Amy Poehler, taking the time to do their part to raise money for the Democratic party? It just gives me that little bit of hope that I need to make it until the election. With jokes about how time has no meaning and remembering pants, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph did an incredible job talking through their political views as well as bringing some lightness to the world.

Here are some of the best parts of the grassroots fundraiser because we just need this kind of joy right now:

Here are some of the funniest moments from the fundraiser with Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph. The serotonin we NEEDED. pic.twitter.com/oVX4tEqDMm — VK (@votekamala) September 15, 2020

I’m really proud to look up to comedians like Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, and I’m grateful that they’re doing their parts in this upcoming election. I personally cannot wait to see how much the Parks and Recreation reunion ends up bringing in for the Democratic party of Wisconsin!

The grassroots fundraiser featuring Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris (and Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph) has raised more than $6 million from more than 100,000 people, Clinton says. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 14, 2020

And, you know that Leslie Knope is probably really excited that Joe Biden tweeted about her—I mean, tweeted about Amy Poehler.

Amy Poehler and @MayaRudolph know a thing or two about @HillaryClinton and @KamalaHarris — and I can’t wait to see what they have in store for tonight’s grassroots fundraiser. Chip in now to reserve your ticket: https://t.co/EUe06GBv9U pic.twitter.com/fDavPo1Fuo — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 14, 2020

