Stray Kids fans are feeling nostalgic about the teaser for the upcoming ATE album. They celebrated six years with the eight-member group earlier, on March 25, 2024. Now, Stray Kids is making a comeback with ATE.

Although they haven’t released an album in the first half of 2024, Stray Kids have been busy. We’ve seen them grace the MET Gala 2024 decked out in Tommy Hilfiger suits. They’ve also been preparing for their upcoming 2024 World Tour.

If you don’t want to miss out on the debut of ATE, you can pre-save the album on several music streaming sites like Apple Music and Spotify. Fans won’t have to wait long since ATE will be out on July 19, 2024. The tracklist for ATE hasn’t been released, and we’ll all be able to listen to the full album once it arrives.

The Hellevator reference did not go unnoticed

For a K-pop group that has been around for six years, Stray Kids have implied in this teaser video that their journey is far from over. They will be accomplishing greater feats. We’ll be seeing them stay on the Billboard charts for years to come. But the endearing tribute fans spotted was their callback to ‘Hellevator,’ the debut music video that Stray Kids first released. The MV was released years ago but is currently sitting at 114 million views on YouTube.

