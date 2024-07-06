A Closer Look at Gracie Abrams’ Personal and Professional Life

The streets have been aflutter with talk of Gracie Abrams lately.

Abrams is eminent filmmaker and composer J.J. Abrams‘ daughter, who is known for his works with the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises. Some of his directorial credits include Mission: Impossible III, Star Trek Into Darkness, and The Rise of Skywalker. The senior Abrams has also done some exemplary work in television, as he is behind creating shows like Alias, Felicity, Lost, and Fringe (co-creator on the latter three). Gracie’s mother is Katie McGrath, and she has two siblings: an older brother named Henry and a younger brother named August.

Meanwhile, Gracie has carved out a path for herself in music, choosing a different career from her father. She released her debut single “Mean It” in 2019, which was followed by the release of her first extended play, Minor, in 2020. Her next EP, titled This is What It Feels Like came out in 2021, subsequently followed by the launch of her first album, Good Riddance, in 2023.

Gracie Abrams’ career has seen a steady rise amongst the current crop of singer-songwriters, her openings for Olivia Rodrigo in 2022 and Taylor Swift in 2023 are a testament to that. Abrams will continue to open for Swift for the rest of her 2024 tours, apart from embarking on a tour of her own between September 5 and October 10 to support her sophomore album, Secret of Us, which was released on June 21, 2024.

Abrams was one of the singers who used her platform and reach to share resources and donation links in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. She also came out with a limited edition T-shirt in support of the movement against the decision, with all proceeds going to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

