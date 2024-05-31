Kaiju No. 8 throwing a punch in episode 7
(Production I.G)
Category:
Anime

Kafka Fights Soshiro Hoshina in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 8!

Image of Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
|
Published: May 31, 2024 11:54 am

Kafka’s future as a defense force now hangs in the balance! Kaiju No. 8 anime may have only recently been introduced to the fandom, but it has established itself as one of the best this spring season. And with the release date of episode 8 coming close, fans’ anticipation grows even stronger.

Recommended Videos

A lot of animes are competing for the top spots in charts and in the hearts of fans this spring. However, it seems like Kaiju No. 8 has already dominated most. Even with big animes like Demon Slayer Season 4 and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 airing this season, Kaiju No. 8 is not getting left behind.

With more than half of season 1 already out, Kaiju No. 8 has not yet failed to deliver a good episode. Expectations and anticipations are huge for episode 8, especially since Kafka will face vice-captain Hoshina.

Kaiju No.8 episode 7 centered on the first mission of Kafka and the rest of the newbies. Although Kafka has not shown impressive fighting abilities like Shinomiya and Ichikawa, he has displayed his expertise in determining the weakness of the kaiju. However, this wasn’t the highlight of the episode! Kaiju No. 9 showed up and almost beat Ichikawa and Iharu to death, Determined to get back to what his friends went through, Kafka transformed into his kaiju form and showed no mercy to Kaiju No. 9 almost killing him if only he weren’t able to escape.

The battle between Kaiju No. 8 and Kaiju No. 9 defined what action-packed truly means. It has been a while since we’ve seen a battle scene with so much excitement, making all the hype justified. Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 will drop on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00AM ET/7:00AM PT. The episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll and selected regions can enjoy the hype-worthy anime on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Before episode 7 ended, the thrilling battle between Hoshina and Kafka had already been teased. Vice-captain Hoshina has always been seen laughing, but he turned into a completely different person in front of Kaiju No. 8 who he doesn’t know is Kafka. He showed the strength that a vice-captain possesses. This battle is rooted in Hoshina’s misunderstanding of things. Because Ichikawa lost consciousness, he wasn’t able to relay that it was Kaiju No. 9 that harmed them and not Kaiju No. 8.

Regardless, it is expected that Hoshina and Kafka will clash in the upcoming episode, but Kafka will surely hold back, which might even lead to him being caught by the defense force. Will this be the end of Kafka’s journey as a defense force? Hopefully not!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Fight Between Choji and Umemiya Begins in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 9!
Sakura winning his fight against Togame in Episode 8
Sakura winning his fight against Togame in Episode 8
Sakura winning his fight against Togame in Episode 8
Category: Anime
Anime
The Fight Between Choji and Umemiya Begins in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 9!
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 30, 2024
Read Article So Uh … Will Denji’s You-Know-What Really Get Chopped Off?
Denji and Pochita (and a ghostly Makima) in the manga header for Chainsaw Man
Denji and Pochita (and a ghostly Makima) in the manga header for Chainsaw Man
Denji and Pochita (and a ghostly Makima) in the manga header for Chainsaw Man
Category: Anime
Anime
So Uh … Will Denji’s You-Know-What Really Get Chopped Off?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 30, 2024
Read Article Watching ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ Is the Perfect Way to Fill the Gap Before the Second Season Comes
Nagi from Blue Lock: Episode Nagi trailer catching his phone with his foot
Nagi from Blue Lock: Episode Nagi trailer catching his phone with his foot
Nagi from Blue Lock: Episode Nagi trailer catching his phone with his foot
Category: Anime
Anime
Watching ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ Is the Perfect Way to Fill the Gap Before the Second Season Comes
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 30, 2024
Read Article I’ve Found the Most Unhinged Anime of the Year
image from the trailer of my deer friend nokotan, AKA shikanoko nokonoko koshitantan
image from the trailer of my deer friend nokotan, AKA shikanoko nokonoko koshitantan
image from the trailer of my deer friend nokotan, AKA shikanoko nokonoko koshitantan
Category: Anime
Anime
I’ve Found the Most Unhinged Anime of the Year
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 30, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’ Just Confirmed a Decades-Long Fan Theory
Vegapunk's first anime appearance in One Piece 1096
Vegapunk's first anime appearance in One Piece 1096
Vegapunk's first anime appearance in One Piece 1096
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’ Just Confirmed a Decades-Long Fan Theory
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Fight Between Choji and Umemiya Begins in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 9!
Sakura winning his fight against Togame in Episode 8
Category: Anime
Anime
The Fight Between Choji and Umemiya Begins in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 9!
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 30, 2024
Read Article So Uh … Will Denji’s You-Know-What Really Get Chopped Off?
Denji and Pochita (and a ghostly Makima) in the manga header for Chainsaw Man
Category: Anime
Anime
So Uh … Will Denji’s You-Know-What Really Get Chopped Off?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 30, 2024
Read Article Watching ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ Is the Perfect Way to Fill the Gap Before the Second Season Comes
Nagi from Blue Lock: Episode Nagi trailer catching his phone with his foot
Category: Anime
Anime
Watching ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ Is the Perfect Way to Fill the Gap Before the Second Season Comes
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 30, 2024
Read Article I’ve Found the Most Unhinged Anime of the Year
image from the trailer of my deer friend nokotan, AKA shikanoko nokonoko koshitantan
Category: Anime
Anime
I’ve Found the Most Unhinged Anime of the Year
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 30, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’ Just Confirmed a Decades-Long Fan Theory
Vegapunk's first anime appearance in One Piece 1096
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’ Just Confirmed a Decades-Long Fan Theory
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 30, 2024
Author
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
A 20-something-year-old who is a romance, shonen, and slice-of-life enthusiast. A writer, former university instructor, an avid anime fan, a Swiftie by heart, and someone who will drop anything (except work) for a good TV show, movie, manga, or book. Her love for anime has led her into situations where she argues with 10-year-olds over whether Neji Hyuga's death was justifiable or not in Naruto. A good day for her is having her regular coffee and none of her favorite characters have died ;)