Kafka Fights Soshiro Hoshina in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 8!

Kafka’s future as a defense force now hangs in the balance! Kaiju No. 8 anime may have only recently been introduced to the fandom, but it has established itself as one of the best this spring season. And with the release date of episode 8 coming close, fans’ anticipation grows even stronger.

A lot of animes are competing for the top spots in charts and in the hearts of fans this spring. However, it seems like Kaiju No. 8 has already dominated most. Even with big animes like Demon Slayer Season 4 and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 airing this season, Kaiju No. 8 is not getting left behind.

With more than half of season 1 already out, Kaiju No. 8 has not yet failed to deliver a good episode. Expectations and anticipations are huge for episode 8, especially since Kafka will face vice-captain Hoshina.

Kaiju No.8 episode 7 centered on the first mission of Kafka and the rest of the newbies. Although Kafka has not shown impressive fighting abilities like Shinomiya and Ichikawa, he has displayed his expertise in determining the weakness of the kaiju. However, this wasn’t the highlight of the episode! Kaiju No. 9 showed up and almost beat Ichikawa and Iharu to death, Determined to get back to what his friends went through, Kafka transformed into his kaiju form and showed no mercy to Kaiju No. 9 almost killing him if only he weren’t able to escape.

The battle between Kaiju No. 8 and Kaiju No. 9 defined what action-packed truly means. It has been a while since we’ve seen a battle scene with so much excitement, making all the hype justified. Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 will drop on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00AM ET/7:00AM PT. The episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll and selected regions can enjoy the hype-worthy anime on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Before episode 7 ended, the thrilling battle between Hoshina and Kafka had already been teased. Vice-captain Hoshina has always been seen laughing, but he turned into a completely different person in front of Kaiju No. 8 who he doesn’t know is Kafka. He showed the strength that a vice-captain possesses. This battle is rooted in Hoshina’s misunderstanding of things. Because Ichikawa lost consciousness, he wasn’t able to relay that it was Kaiju No. 9 that harmed them and not Kaiju No. 8.

Regardless, it is expected that Hoshina and Kafka will clash in the upcoming episode, but Kafka will surely hold back, which might even lead to him being caught by the defense force. Will this be the end of Kafka’s journey as a defense force? Hopefully not!

