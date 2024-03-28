Justin Simien Is Adapting Vault Comics’ ‘Heist: Or, How To Steal a Planet’ for the Big Screen

Good news for comic book fans burnt out on Marvel and DC: a popular Vault Comics title is making its way to the big screen. Director Justin Simien (Dear White People, Haunted Mansion) and writer Christopher Yost (The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) are teaming up for a film adaptation of Heist: Or, How to Steal a Planet.

Heist was created by writer Paul Tobin (Plants vs. Zombies, Marvel Adventures Spider-Man) and artist Arjuna Susini (Lamentation, Made Men). The comic follows Glane Breld, an infamous conman who handed over the planet Heist to the Pan-Galactic Government. Glane plans to steal the planet with the help of a misfit team of thieves, despite the entire planet wanting him dead. Tommy Oliver’s Confluential Films will produce the comedic crime thriller.

Simien released a statement saying, “How To Steal Planet wowed me and I’m humbled by the challenge of bringing a genre-bending dose of afro-futurism to the culture.”

Heist will be one of the few afro-futuristic comics to receive a big screen adaptation, outside of the Black Panther comics. No actors are attached to the film yet, but the project will likely attract big names.

Heist isn’t Simien’s only comic book project in the works. The director is also attached to adapt Image Comics’ Geiger for Paramount. Written by Geoff Johns (Teen Titans, Justice Society of America) with art from Gary Frank (Wonder Woman, The Incredible Hulk), Geiger follows a superpowered survivor of a radioactive war as he battles warring clans in a post-apocalyptic landscape.

