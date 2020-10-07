We Have To Wait Until 2022 for Jurassic World: Dominion? What Did We Do to Deserve This Pain?

You know the little bit of excitement we could all still have in our lives, despite how bad everything has been for the past few years, based on what movies were coming out? Well, 2020 took that all away from us. And now, it has forced my happy place (the Jurassic World franchise) away from me, because Jurassic World: Dominion is not coming out until 2022. I’m supposed to just SIT AROUND AND WAIT UNTIL THEN?

The below gif encapsulates my feeling on this situation:

It’s me. I’m Jimmy Buffet taking my margaritas and running away from this nonsense, since I have to wait until 2022 to see DINOS.

The move to 2022 isn’t that surprising. Originally, the movie was set for June 2021, but with everything from 2020 moving to the following year, it makes for a backlog of movies coming out. So yeah, because of America’s inability to wear masks and stop the spread of the coronavirus, I now have to wait until I’m 30 YEARS OLD for more dinosaurs, and I feel like that’s an attack on me personally.

Laura Dern posted the poster for Jurassic World: Dominion on her Twitter account with the new date, and I guess that was a nice way to find out that I’d have to wait nearly two years for more dinosaurs. Please pass bad news through Laura Dern’s Twitter account. It’s how I want to take in all bad things from now on.

But, then again, scientists are extracting DNA from insects stuck in tree resin in the real world, so like … maybe I won’t have to wait for a movie about dinosaurs and, instead, I can just go to an actual Jurassic Park and let the T-Rex eat me at this point.

I know I’m not the only Jurassic Park fan in the world so hopefully everyone else who is upset about this can come to my support group meeting, since we have to wait for the next twenty years (in 2020 time) to finally see Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum back on screen together.

Sadly, it isn’t surprising. With the way Hollywood couldn’t figure out a movie schedule for this year and now running into next year because of movie theaters closing, it was only a matter of time, but that doesn’t mean I’m happy about it. They could have just pushed Jurassic World: Dominion until later in the summer so I didn’t have to wait AN ENTIRE YEAR LONGER to watch it.

I’m mad now, and I’ll be mad until my butt is sitting in a movie theater waiting to see Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum take on dinos (with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard), but whatever. I guess I’ll just wait until I’m 75 years old and roll up to the movies to see this. (Yes, I’m being dramatic, but I just want more dinos, damn it.)

(image: Universal Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com