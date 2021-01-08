It’s no secret that Fridays are reserved for anime and Jujutsu Kaisen in my house. With each passing day, we come closer to January 15th, which is when the next arc will begin.

Fortunately, there’s a promotional video for it now, so you can at least indulge in a minute’s worth of cool Jujutsu Kaisen footage.

Every great shonen anime has a tournament-style arc where the main characters face-off against an opposing team (or teams). Such is the case with the Goodwill Event that Megumi and Nobara have been training for. Unbeknownst to them, Yuji’s also been doing some training on his own … and being emotionally devastated by Mahito in the process.

Screw that dude.

Yes, I’m still upset.

Regardless, now’s a good time for the friends to reunite… assuming there’s a good way to explain that you’ve come back from the dead. Have fun explaining how Yuji recovered from having the curse who possesses him gleefully rip out his own heart.

Oh Sukuna, we have some good times, don’t we?

Like the Sports Festival in My Hero Academia, the Goodwill Event sounds harmless on paper, especially since it’s school faculty putting it together. In reality, this is gonna be episodes full of beautifully choreographed beatdowns to test everyone’s strength. I’m here for it. I’m here for ALL of it. I won’t spoil anything since I foolishly caught up on the manga and now have no more Jujutsu Kaisen to read (feels bad, man), but the matchups are gonna be solid and I’m excited to see MAPPA animate these battles. Get ready to see those characters we briefly got to meet in part one engage in battle.

PANDA NATION RISE!

Salmon roe.

Also, I’m assuming the music playing in the PV is gonna be our new opening theme to usher us into the new arc.

If you need a quick refresher of what Jujutsu Kaisen’s all about, Crunchyroll has the New Year’s Special available as of today! In it, Japanese voice actors Junya Enoki (Yuji) and Subaru Kimura (Aoi) come together to recap the series thus far. While there wasn’t much of Aoi in the first half, he definitely left an impression, as he’s a man who asks the REAL important questions like, “What kind of girls do you like?”

There will be a lot more of him in the second half along with the rest of the students from the Kyoto Sister School.

I look forward to covering this series again for the Monday Anime Round-up! Just one more week before the premiere!

