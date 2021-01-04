Happy New Year fellow anime lovers, and welcome to a special edition of Monday Anime Round-up that makes up for the fact that all the series I was watching either ended or are on a well-deserved break. Instead of telling you what I watched over the weekend (since the answer is nothing anime-related) I’m gonna delve into ALL the anime I’m looking forward to this year, which ranges from this:

To this:

I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. 2021 has a LOT of anime on the horizon. Perhaps too many series for me to handle.

But I’m gonna try! Even if they start as soon as … um … the next couple of days here.

That’s not including the series that have already begun at the tail end of 2020 (looking at you Attack on Titan).

I’m going to list series/movies I’m personally interested in along with release dates and where to watch them. The dates… should be accurate? They may be a day off because of the timezone difference between here and Japan, but I tried my very bestest!

Ready? Let’s go!

My Definite Picks

2.43: Seiin Koukou Danshi Volley-bu

Where to watch: FUNimation

Start date: January 7, 2021

Actual depiction of me whenever a new sports anime is announced:

Let’s see, we got childhood friends who used to play volleyball together who, after a fight at a tournament, are reunited by the power of high school and the sport they’re both passionate about. Yeah. This series is calling out all my AO3 tags.

Sailor Moon Eternal

Where to watch: Only in theaters in Japan (for now, but hopefully it comes here to the US)

Movie release part 1: January 8, 2021

Movie release part 2: February 11, 2021

This 2-part movie will be serving as a substitute for a full-on season 4 for Sailor Moon Crystal so I’m excited to be getting content involving the Dead Moon Circus. That being said, I have such a love/hate relationship with Sailor Moon Crystal, but my Moon Prism Power heart always gets excited for more content involving the sailor senshi and their villains.

Sk8 The Infinity

Where to watch: FUNimation

Start date: January 9, 2021

The director of Free! and Banana Fish (Hiroko Utsumi) has collaborated with Bones (the studio behind My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Carole & Tuesday) via skateboards, more specifically, the secret world of underground, balls to the walls skateboarding. Insert a colorful cast of characters (who are probably all shippable) and a regular sport being turned up to energy drink level intensity and you’ve got a new series to check out.

The second half of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Start date: January 15, 2021

Get ready for the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc! This is what Megumi and Nobara have been training for (and why Panda’s been flinging that poor girl around like a sack of potatoes). We’re about to be introduced to the Kyoto Sister School and its sorcerers, and as someone who rung in the New Year staying up until 2 AM to catch up in the manga, I can tell you that they’re pretty cool kids. We’ll also have a new opening, new characters, and, of course, that same Jujutsu vibe.

Given The Movie

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Movie release: February 2021

While most of the anime movies that I’m excited for don’t have release dates in the US yet, nor is there any guarantee that it’ll be safe to go see them in theaters, Given The Movie will be streaming on Crunchyroll! Given The Movie focuses more on older bandmates Haruki and Akihiko. Haruki’s totally been crushing on Akihiko, but Akihiko’s a bit of a… disaster… who’s still involved with his ex-boyfriend/living with him. I’m… sure it’ll work out fine…?

My Hero Academia season 5 + 3rd movie

Where to watch (anime): FUNimation and Crunchyroll

Extra note: Previous seasons are also on Hulu, not sure if season 5 will air at the same time

Start date: March 27, 2021

Movie release: Summer 2021 (in Japan, in theaters)

Shinso stans rise up!

Class B stans RISE UP!

As someone who reads the manga, I can tell you that this season is gonna be AMAZING! Get ready for a showcase of the best students that UA has to offer as Class A, Class B, and Shinso (YAY) step into the series’ next arc.

The kids are getting new hero outfits y’all!

Oh, and there’s gonna be a ton of fighting and cool quirks on display, that too. I’m not sure how far into the manga this season’s going to get, but I’m pretty sure it’ll go beyond!

(No word on what the 3rd movie is about … yet).

Second half of Moriarty the Patriot season 1

Where to watch: FUNimation

Start date: April 2021

After the cliffhanger that introduced us to Sherlock Holmes’ brother, Mycroft, who the Queen herself has reached out to for a mission, the series is sure to get even more entertaining. After all, Moriarty still has a society to reform, and Holmes is definitely on to his game (or at least intrigued by it as the two continue to mentally flirt with each other).

Bakuten!! Rhythmic Gymnastics

Where to watch: ???

Start date: April 2021

Another sports anime another sports anime ANOTHER SPORTS ANIME!!! This time, as the title says, it’s rhythmic gymnastics! Shotaro Aoba, based on appearances, is out to become another one of my adopted anime sons. He joins the rhythmic gymnastics team at Soshukan High School where hijinks will, most assuredly, ensue.

Platinum End

Where to watch: ???

Start date: Fall 2021

I’m all in based purely on the fact that it’s something from the creator of Death Note (Tsugumi Ohba).

Though the synopsis also sounds intriguing.

Tired of dealing with his abusive foster parents, Mirai Kakehashi contemplates suicide until he’s saved by a literal Guardian Angel called Nasse. When he discovers that his foster parents are behind the death of his parents, Mirai enacts justice via the powers he now has because of Nasse. That… sounds very Death Note of him, and so does this next part. Apparently, God is gonna retire in 999 days, and Mirai (along with several other candidates) are up for the spot. Mirai HAS to take part in the contest no matter what, which means he’s about to deal with people who are willing to kill to become the new God.

The Way of the Househusband

Where to watch: Netflix

Start date: TBD 2021

The Immortal Dragon Tatsu is a legendary yakuza boss who’s turned his skills of intimidation and malicious killing intent into pure, unadulterated… housework. Tatsu takes great pride in his life as a househusband, making intricate meals for his wife and facing the warzones of grocery stores on sale day. His old gang and former rivals don’t believe it, but they’re gonna have to get used to it.

Yasuke

Where to watch: Netflix

Start date: TBD 2021

Based on the real-life historical figure, Yasuke is the story of the first African samurai. Starring Lakeith Stanfield as the lead character, the anime will take some liberties by including magic and mech as Yasuke tries to settle down. He, of course, fails, as he finds himself in charge of protecting a mysterious child. Not much is known beyond that, but from the concept sketches and news that the animated will be by MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan: The Final Season) it’s hard to not get excited about it.

Uzumaki

Where to watch: Adult Swim

Start date: TBD 2021

I’m a whole ass coward when it comes to horror, but Junji Ito tells such fascinating stories with art that truly sticks with you. That, and, my wife is a horror fanatic, and sometimes I give in and watch with her (with a pillow to hide behind). Uzumaki is one of Ito’s most iconic stories, following a quiet town and horrific events involving spirals, because Junji Ito lives to make the most random things terrifying.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Where to watch: Only in theaters in Japan (for now, scheduled to be in theaters in the US)

Movie release: TBD 2021

I’ve already talked about my excitement for this movie right over here. There are plans for the movie to hit theaters… at some point in 2021, but who knows when that’ll be. At this rate I hope they decide to stream it on one of the streaming services it’s on (FUNimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu) or release it on Blu-ray.

Tokyo Babylon 2021

Where to watch: ???

Start date: ???

I really wanna be excited for this series. I’ve been wanting Tokyo Babylon content for well over a decade. The original OVA tells such a small portion of the story, so the thought of getting a full-fledged series was exciting.

I mean… it still is exciting… except the studio is kinda making a mess of things.

The most recent incident involves them referencing outfits without permission from the original creators of the looks they used. On top of this being a big deal because plagiarism is never ok, it’s also a big deal because fashion is a large part of Tokyo Babylon, so using clothing references without consulting the ones behind the looks is… bad. The studio apologized, and now the series is postponed until… I’m not sure. All images and videos have been removed from the website (hence me not using any images here).

My Curious Picks

Otherside Picnic

Where to watch: FUNimation

Start date: January 4, 2021

Based on the sci-fi yuri (girl’s love) novels, the story focuses on a college girl who explores doors that lead to parallel universes. Unfortunately, that exposes her to horrors that nearly kill her, but she’s rescued by another young woman who’s traversing the worlds to find a friend. I’m definitely curious based purely on girls killing monsters and falling for each other along the way.

Heaven’s Design Team

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Start date: January 7, 2021

Did you really think God created everything? God’s a busy entity, you know, so when it’s time to create animals for the entire world the job gets outsourced to a team of designers. I do hope God credits them for their hard work, after all, they had the sense to create otters who hold hands while they sleep. D’aaaaaw!!!

So I’m a Spider, So What?

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Start date: January 8, 2021

You know, if the tarantulas in Animal Crossing: New Horizons looked like this I might think an entire island full of them isn’t all that bad. I’m curious based on the premise (girl gets reincarnated as a spider) and, honestly? The title.

Horimiya

Where to watch: FUNimation

Start date: January 9, 2021

He was a boy. She was a girl. Can I make it any more obvious?

He was a punk (in secret, at school he’s a quiet, nerdy boy).

She did ballet (ok, not ballet, but she’s really popular at school when, in reality, she’s a homebody).

What more can I say?

(Well I can say that these two cross paths and learn each other’s secrets, and by getting to know each other love blooms between them. Oh. And the title is their names, she’s Kyoko Hori and he’s Izumi Miyamura. That’s real cute!).

The World Ends With You

Where to watch: FUNimation

Start date: April 2021

This is based purely on me having played the DS game many years ago and seeing the anime trailer and going, “Oh yeah I remember this!” The trailer looks to be keeping the same style, but I’m proceeding with caution since I know video game adaptations with anime can be hit or miss. Still, as first impressions go, I’m interested in that power is yet unknown.

Eden

Where to watch: Netflix

Start date: May 2021

I have a feeling this is gonna make me cry.

Humans no longer exist in the world, at least, that’s the robotic consensus until two bots discover a human baby. They secretly raise the child since the robots who now inhabit the world think humans are evil.

Not only am I curious because of the premise, I’m curious because it’s created by Justin Leach (technical animator for Ghost in the Shell 2 and visual effects for Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and directed by Yasuhiro Irie (director of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and key animation for Cowboy Bebop and Revolutionary Girl Utena).

Kageki Shoujo!

Where to watch: ???

Start date: TBD 2021

My but they were roommates loving self is curious about the premise of two female roommates in a musical theater group where the girls play all the parts. Did I mention that one of the girls is a jaded former idol and the other is bubblegum sunshine? The ex-idol (Narada Ai) plays female roles, while rainbow hearts (Watanabe Sarasa) plays male roles and I just want beautifully theatrical yuri antics please and thank you.

Hurry up and Catch up Bri!

Beastars season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Start date (Japan): January 6, 2021

Start date (US): July 2021

Teenagers dealing with society’s expectations and how it divides its citizens based on assumptions.

A brutal murder mystery.

Carnivores.

Herbivores.

What? It’s just an ordinary day in the high school drama club.

The Promised Neverland season 2

Where to watch: FUNimation and Crunchyroll

Extra note: Previous season is on Netflix and Hulu, not sure if season 2 will air at the same time here

Start date: January 7, 2021

I don’t want to say much because this is definitely a series you should go into without knowing anything (so if you haven’t watched it, don’t even click on the season 2 trailer). I still need to finish up season 1, but it’ll definitely hook you after the first episode.

Fruits Basket: The Final Season

Where to watch: FUNimation and Crunchyroll (most likely since it aired here before)

Extra note: Previous season is on Hulu, not sure if season 3 will air at the same time

Start date: TBD 2021

While there’s no actual synopsis for this last season, and I’m not caught up enough to weigh in on season 2, Fruits Basket is such an endearing series that I’ve adored since it’s original run. Fortunately, with the TBD date, I might actually have a chance to catch up on the misadventures of one of anime’s sweetest girls, Tohru Honda.

More Noteworthy Titles (I don’t go here but the hype is real)

The second half of Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Start date: January 6, 2021

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

Where to watch: Netflix (presumably)

Start date (Japan): January 6, 2021

Start date (US): TBD 2021

Cells at Work season 2

Where to watch: FUNimation

Start date: January 7, 2021

Extra note: This is apparently 2 days before the air date in Japan!

Gintama: The Final

Where to watch: Only in theaters in Japan (for now, but hopefully it comes here to the US)

Movie release: January 8, 2021

Doctor Stone: Stone Wars

Where to watch: FUNimation and Crunchyroll

Start date: January 14, 2021

Shaman King

Where to watch: ???

Start date: April 2021

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Start date: TBD 2021

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc

Where to watch: ???

Start date: TBD 2021

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Super Supreme Second Life Start (or just “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S” lol)

Where to watch: ???

Start date: TBD 2021

Code Geass: Z of the Recapture

Where to watch: ???

Start date: TBD 2021

That’s all my picks for 2021 (for now, we all know more things can and will be announced throughout the year). For a much longer list with a lot more titles and trailers I highly recommended heading over to Anime Collective where their writer, Kristen, put together an entire list of what’s been announced so far this year.

What series are you excited about? What’s going in your anime queue? Anything that hasn’t been announced that you’re hoping makes a surprise 2021 entrance? (Mine is always and forever anything Yuri on Ice related, and we did get a teaser trailer for the movie, so who knows!)

PS: A season 4 of Aggretsuko was announced but there’s no word if that’s 2021, still, the tweet is worth sharing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com