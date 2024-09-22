‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 271 must answer one pressing question to satisfy the manga’s ending

The last few chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen have been eventful. Although many characters have already met their end, one thing remains uncertain about the manga.

This has nothing to do with Gojo Satoru’s return, though. While many hope that Gojo will make his comeback, another character might beat him to it.

Sukuna has been the bane of the manga for hundreds of chapters. He disappeared into thin air after abandoning Megumi’s body, but that doesn’t mean everyone could suddenly rest easy. After all, Sukuna warned us in Chapter 268, “Don’t look down on me. I am a curse!” He refused to co-exist with Yuji, which might mean that Sukuna has plans to return.

I get it—you’re tired of the guy. Seeing various characters fight Sukuna to their deaths isn’t ideal. You were probably happy once he turned into an indistinguishable blob! Sadly, though, it’s too soon to celebrate, because the manga hasn’t confirmed if Yuji and the rest actually have a contingency plan to stop Sukuna’s return. Until we know what’s in store, it feels as if the deaths of many people and sorcerers have been for naught.

Curses never die

Unfortunately, Sukuna’s return is all but confirmed. Cursed spirits are born from the negative emotions of human beings. So long as humans harbor hatred, curses will exist and reincarnate. When these curses come back, they reincarnate differently depending on how humans feel about them. It’s terrifying to think about what Sukuna could be a hundred years from now. The question is, how would Sukuna return? Would he be stronger than before?

By then, sorcerers will likely be even more powerful—primarily because of Sukuna’s rampage. New sorcerers have emerged from The Culling Game. These participants have been forced to survive in a battle royale they didn’t want to participate in. Out of necessity, techniques may have evolved, and as a result, sorcerers have gotten stronger. Even the main cast came out mastering their cursed techniques and unleashing their domains to put a stop to Sukuna.

Are Sukuna’s fingers digestible?

Bear with me. I know the question and suggestion are gross, but it’s important to ask. Sukuna’s fingers had mostly been eaten by Yuji at this point. Wouldn’t it be valid to ask if those fingers ever dissolved? Yuji didn’t die, but those fingers are military-grade. Even Yuji’s digestive system may not be able to melt those fingers. If Yuji dies and those fingers remain intact, it may spell trouble for a new generation of sorcerers. Simply put, we need to know how they’ll keep these fingers out of trouble.

Sukuna with 1 finger was really tryna take on a whole new era of Jujutsu Sorcerers, definition of not ducking from the smoke? pic.twitter.com/vQHbKCIp9K — Main (@mainmajin) January 7, 2024

Maybe that’s why Sukuna has been confident about his death. Yuji was a vessel made for Sukuna. It wouldn’t be off the mark to think that Sukuna can live through Yuji once his soul leaves his body one day.

