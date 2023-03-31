On the heels of a mass shooting in Nashville, TN, where three children and three adults tragically lost their lives, conservative politicians and pundits decided to morph into their most evil ghoul forms and step over the bodies of those lost to label this shooting as a hate crime with zero evidence to back it up.

During a speech given on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley demanded that law enforcement investigate the shooting as a “religious hate crime” as the incident occurred at a private Christian school. Hawley claimed that Nashville police specifically stated that the shooter targeted the school and the victims because of their religious beliefs. Hawley was adamant in his speech that law enforcement ruled that the crime happened due to the school being one involved in the Christian faith and called on President Joe Biden to condemn the incident as a hate crime.

The Missouri Republican then followed up the speech with a tweet doubling down on his sentiments of this being a hate crime and that all activists groups should denounce all the “hateful rhetoric that contributed to it” while claiming that a trans activist group was defending the shooter, which they were not.

Radical trans group defending the Nashville shooter. Tell the truth. This was a hate crime against Christian children & teachers. There is no defending it. All activist groups should condemn this hate crime and all hate rhetoric that contributed to it pic.twitter.com/UWJIEgdgPv — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 28, 2023

And unfortunately, Hawley is not the only ghoul who jumped on the religious hate crime train. Bow tie wearer and mouth breather Tucker Carlson devoted a segment during his program on Fox News to trashing the trans community as a whole. In a completely unhinged rant, Carlson claimed that the trans community is “the mirror image of Christianity and therefore its natural enemy” and that he couldn’t understand why trans people were “mad” at Christians because “[no] trans person [has] ever been murdered by a pastor.” He went on to say:

“In Christianity, the price of admission is admitting that you’re not God. Christians openly concede that they have no real power over anything, for that matter. The trans movement takes the opposite view. Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself; we can change the identity we were born with. They can never be reconciled. They are in a collision course with each other. One side is likely to draw blood before the other side. Yesterday morning, tragically, our fears were confirmed.”

However, according to the Huffington Post, there is no evidence that anyone at the school was targeted based on their religion. A source close to the investigation told HuffPo in a statement that this finding was “evident based on the fact that other locations were being considered that had no religious ties.” Attorney General Merrick Garland also stated that federal investigators are still currently working to uncover the shooter’s motive.

So, in typical conservative ghoul fashion, they are promoting a dangerous narrative with absolutely no evidence to point to. They are using feelings and manufactured fear to continue their seemingly never-ending assault on the trans community and it’s absolutely disgusting to see. People died, families were ruined, a community has been destroyed forever, but all these ghouls want to do is demonize trans people.

I’m not disappointed, I’m angry. Josh Hawley, Tucker Carlson, and all their little ghoul buddies can suck the biggest of butts.

