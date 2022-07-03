Transphobic Clown Jordan Peterson Whines That He Can’t Deadname Elliot Page

Well, you can’t say that sentient red flag Jordan Peterson isn’t committed. When others would bow out from public discourse or get some much-needed therapy, Peterson soldiers on, determined to be the most pwned man on the internet. After being roundly roasted for mocking a supermodel’s weight and for making headlines as a less charismatic Red Skull, Peterson continues on his self-victimization tour. Because what is war, starvation, and a global pandemic compared to the wounds of a white man being savagely mocked on the internet? Will no one think of the misogynist, transphobic racists and their freedom to spew filth online? The way Peterson talks about a Twitter suspension, you would think he was being strung up in a modern-day crucifixion. And for someone so obsessed with “men being men”, Peterson is one whiny little bitch. Imagine looking up to that as a paragon as masculinity? Oof magoof.

Peterson’s latest one-man culture war concerns a recent Twitter suspension after he sent a nasty tweet deadnaming and misgendering trans actor Elliot Page. After his suspension, Peterson claimed he would “rather die” than delete the tweet, saying, “There are no rules on Twitter except don’t do what we don’t like today. They are always applied post hoc by algorithms and idiots bent on maintaining their woke superiority.”

Really dude? You’d rather die than delete a tweet? How can one man be so self-aggrandizing AND so self-victimizing? What an ego tripping narcissist. The definition of privilege is your greatest battle being a Twitter ban. Like all “free speech” warriors, Peterson doesn’t care about the 1st Amendment. He only cares about being able to spew hate speech sans consequences. He’s a thin-skinned, insecure bully who has somehow conned other insecure bullies into following his lead. Men: if you follow Jordan Peterson and are currently reading this, there’s a better way. It’s called being a compassionate human being. You should give it a try sometime instead of hitching your wagon to an asshat on an all-beef diet.

Many took to social media to dunk on Peterson and his clownery:

It’s “impossible” for our culture to grapple calling Elliot Page by his preferred name and pronouns but we called a man “Meatloaf” for his entire life. https://t.co/7xPuOQ1Ov6 — Paul Sahbaz (@ypsahbaz) July 2, 2022

Watching Jordan Peterson's video, saying he would rather die than use Elliot Page's name, and remembering when Graham Linehan said he could barely sit still because he saw a trans woman acting in the Netflix show "Queen's Gambit."



You hate trans people because they exist, lads. — Aidan Comerford (@AidanCTweets) July 2, 2022

jordan peterson making a 15 minute video with two different cameras crying about being suspended on twitter for straight up being transphobic about elliot page is hilarious. "intellectual giant" crying and debating twitter tos with the absolute worst arguments i've ever heard. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 1, 2022

I’m crying it’s so funny to me that Jordan Peterson tweeted “Remember when pride was a sin?” And then said transphobic shit about Elliot Page and then got BANNED. Eat shit old man nobody wants you on this website. Die on this stupid ass hill. You will be forgotten. — gia (@femezoid) July 3, 2022

Elliot Page is a hero because his mere existence managed to cause Jordan Peterson to meltdown so hard he got himself deplatformed lmao — 💀 The Horror Guru 💀 (@TheHorrorGuru) July 3, 2022

Jordan Peterson would rather die than call a celebrity by their correct name, who does he think he is my mom — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) July 3, 2022

Jordan Peterson, tearing up: "And it turned out bofa wasn't a word at all, just a duplicitous pretext to say 'bofa deez nuts.' We are teaching today's young men to deliberately lie about bofa."



Joe Rogan: "That's crazy." — Peptostate (@PeptoState) July 1, 2022

You know, people mock Jordan Peterson but if a man you’re talking to brings him up in conversation it saves you an awful lot of time — stephanie (@stephknee) July 2, 2022

It's exactly 47 days since Jordan Peterson announced he would quit Twitter forever, and he has just put out a video where he declared he will put his life on the line for his Twitter account. Anyway this man is my life coach and who I look to for advice on becoming a man — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) July 2, 2022

it's so funny that Jordan Peterson's whole life is falling apart because he can't stop metaphorically kicking himself in his own balls on twitter — Supreme Court My Ass 🌻🦂 (@punishedmother) July 3, 2022

Damn I didn’t know Jordan Peterson was in this comic pic.twitter.com/HGFrYGpmwV — Paragon Bourne (@Paragon_Bourne) July 3, 2022

(featured image: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

