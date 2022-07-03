Transphobic Clown Jordan Peterson Whines That He Can’t Deadname Elliot Page
Why won't that mean mean internet be nicer to Jordan Peterson?
Well, you can’t say that sentient red flag Jordan Peterson isn’t committed. When others would bow out from public discourse or get some much-needed therapy, Peterson soldiers on, determined to be the most pwned man on the internet. After being roundly roasted for mocking a supermodel’s weight and for making headlines as a less charismatic Red Skull, Peterson continues on his self-victimization tour. Because what is war, starvation, and a global pandemic compared to the wounds of a white man being savagely mocked on the internet? Will no one think of the misogynist, transphobic racists and their freedom to spew filth online? The way Peterson talks about a Twitter suspension, you would think he was being strung up in a modern-day crucifixion. And for someone so obsessed with “men being men”, Peterson is one whiny little bitch. Imagine looking up to that as a paragon as masculinity? Oof magoof.
Peterson’s latest one-man culture war concerns a recent Twitter suspension after he sent a nasty tweet deadnaming and misgendering trans actor Elliot Page. After his suspension, Peterson claimed he would “rather die” than delete the tweet, saying, “There are no rules on Twitter except don’t do what we don’t like today. They are always applied post hoc by algorithms and idiots bent on maintaining their woke superiority.”
Really dude? You’d rather die than delete a tweet? How can one man be so self-aggrandizing AND so self-victimizing? What an ego tripping narcissist. The definition of privilege is your greatest battle being a Twitter ban. Like all “free speech” warriors, Peterson doesn’t care about the 1st Amendment. He only cares about being able to spew hate speech sans consequences. He’s a thin-skinned, insecure bully who has somehow conned other insecure bullies into following his lead. Men: if you follow Jordan Peterson and are currently reading this, there’s a better way. It’s called being a compassionate human being. You should give it a try sometime instead of hitching your wagon to an asshat on an all-beef diet.
Many took to social media to dunk on Peterson and his clownery:
