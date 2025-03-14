This Jonathan Majors profile is an upsetting move on THR’s part

Jonathan Majors was at the top of his career when he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, resulting in her having broken fingers and other injuries. Now, his film Magazine Dreams is set to release and Majors is going on a redemption tour.

After having to go through probation and a a 52-week domestic violence intervention program, Majors is trying his hand at Hollywood again. In a new profile from The Hollywood Reporter, Majors shares his “heartbreak” over being found guilty of assaulting his ex. “There were days when it was like, ‘Is this real?’” Majors told the outlet. “It’s a heartbreak like I’ve never experienced and it just compounded and compounded.”

While the piece had a series of fellow actors saying that they know Majors and know he is trying to grow and be a better man, a comment from Majors’ ex, Maura Hooper, is really where my own thoughts on this situation lie. “I don’t really care that his movie is coming out,” Hooper said. “What do you get at the end of a 52-week domestic violence course? Do the victims get a debrief? How could I know if he’s changed? I don’t see redemption happening here.”

The entire profile is focused on Majors trying to move forward but we have had no real chance to see if anything has changed with Majors. Was Jabbari spoken to after his domestic violence course? Is she okay with his film coming out and Majors moving forward in his career?

A great comparison is that of how Diane Lane and Josh Brolin have address their own issues in the past. Brolin was arrested for domestic abuse and has since said that it is Diane Lane’s story to tell. Lane hasn’t said much on the situation but the two remained married for 9 years after. Brolin has consistently been remorseful of the situation and said that it is Lane’s story to tell.

While Majors pled not guilty, he has since taken a tactic of telling the world how hard his life has been and not showing, at least publicly, how the domestic violence course has changed him. So why am I supposed to care about his lack of career opportunities?

Jonathan Majors shared his own past abuse

In the piece, Majors opened up about childhood trauma that he had not unpacked prior. “I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9,” Majors said. “From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was fucked up.”

He said he told his mother, who he is close with, about it recently and she shared her upset over what happened to him. “I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, mom. I just want you to know. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family,’” he said. He did at least acknowledge that by processing the abuse he faced, he could begin to understand his behaviors. “There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself.”

It is sad and upsetting that Majors had to go through that but that also does not excuse his abuse of women like Jabbari. The reality is, if Jabbari said she was fine with Majors moving on in his career and that he changed, then that would be a different story. As of this moment, all we have is Majors trying to say that he was forced out of Hollywood and talking about how getting fired from Marvel hurt him without showing how he has changed, if at all.

Majors wants to continue making movies and if you want to support him, that’s within your right. I just think a situation like this is one where we need to hear from the victims and how they feel more than Majors talking about his own feelings on not playing Kang anymore. Happy he is getting help but this doesn’t wash away what he did and while The Hollywood Reporter piece says they reached out to victims, the entire profile is (for the most part) one sided.

