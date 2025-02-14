Michael B. Jordan shouldn’t be ‘proud’ of Jonathan Majors

Many people had major crushes on Michael B. Jordan, the star of Creed and Black Panther. I say “had” because suddenly, with just a few words, those crushes have probably disappeared. Jordan took it upon himself to defend Jonathan Majors, his Creed franchise co-star and convicted domestic abuser, in a new interview with GQ magazine to promote his upcoming film Sinners.

According to Jordan, what happened with Majors and his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, was a “tough situation.” He went on, “But [Majors is] doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy.” Asked if he would work with Majors again, he enthusiastically answered, “Yes. Yes.”

Let’s look at what Majors actually did “through it all.” In 2023, he was arrested on charges of harassment, assault, and strangulation—yes, strangulation—of Jabbari. He broke her finger and left marks on her. This was a deeply serious incident.

In the end, he was found guilty of reckless assault in the 3rd degree. Many people on social media insist Majors is innocent, but according to an actual court of law, he definitely is not. The backlash was swift: Majors was fired from his starring role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his upcoming movie Magazine Dreams was shelved. He was, effectively, canceled.

But canceling just doesn’t seem to exist if you’re a rich man. Mel Gibson still has a career, Chris Brown still has a career, and the list goes on. Often, it seems like the key reason for this is that other men support them no matter how bad they are. Look at Gibson: Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield spoke up for him, thus legitimizing his awful words and views in the eyes of people who don’t know all the details of his antisemitic behavior.

Now we have Michael B. Jordan speaking up for Majors and it’s more of the same. Yes, Jordan and Majors are friends, there’s no getting around that, but Jordan should honestly have kept his thoughts about Major’s “resilience and strength” to himself. He certainly shouldn’t work with him again, because Majors should not have an acting career. After assaulting his girlfriend, he should have forfeited his right to a platform, as should all the other terrible men in Hollywood who’ve gotten away with the worst possible behavior.

It’s safe to say that many people are disappointed in Jordan right now, some of them even to the point where they say they don’t want to see Sinners anymore. They should also skip seeing Magazine Dreams because it’s coming out now, after all. Yep, so much for cancelation.

