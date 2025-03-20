Jonathan Majors spoke about toxic masculinity. Was he…looking in a mirror?

Despite all our best efforts: Magazine Dreams is coming out. And that means Jonathan Majors and his redemption tour must continue.

The disgraced actor was found guilty of a misdemeanor assault and harassment after reportedly strangling his ex girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Recently, audio was released that shows Majors acknowledging that he did strangle her and he claimed that he never got physical like that with a woman before. But the audio showed Majors admitting to it when he pled “Not guilty” in court.

Now, with Magazine Dreams coming out, Majors is talking about the themes of toxic masculinity in the film. Ironic, I know. During a new interview with Variety, Majors opened up about a lot of things but the toxic nature of his character is really what is…baffling to me.

“There’s nothing wrong with masculinity. The issue becomes when it becomes toxic, and that’s something that has to be looked at and examined,” Majors said about his character. “The thing about Magazine Dreams is that you can kind of see how it happens.”

Personally I think physically assaulting your ex is pretty toxic but that’s just my opinion on the situation. Many of the replies to Variety‘s tweet on the situation agree. “Is strangling a woman *like he admitted on tape in a story that came out 2 days ago* toxic?” one X user wrote. Another was a bit more blunt about the situation. “You strangled your girlfriend, I’m not sure you’re fit to lecture anyone on toxic masculinity.”

People can have a second chance but Majors isn’t showing that he’s learned much…

I understand that we live in a world where if you do something wrong, that’s it (in the eyes of some). The reality is that most of us just want you to acknowledge what you did wrong and try to be a better person. In the case of Majors, he publicly denied doing this and his “redemption” tour has been a lot of “woe is me” about the situation.

Not once has he said that this situation is all on what Jabbari wants to share or wants him to do. It has been all about how he feels about the situation. That is, for me, the problem with this entire back and forth that Majors is making us all go through.

Being found guilty of assault and talking about toxic masculinity is truly a baffling move. Does Majors think he’s some kind of expert on this given his history? Sure, he went to a domestic violence course but the public has seen no confirmation that he learned anything from it or how Jabbari feels about it.

Instead, we’ve only seen how Majors is feeling about this situation and that doesn’t make me feel great about this entire situation. So Majors talking about toxic masculinity (given his past) is truly baffling. It feels like no one was there to say “maybe don’t” to him and seeing people I know interview him about this movie is…upsetting, to say the least.

