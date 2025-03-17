‘All those things are under aggressed’: Jonathan Majors exposed himself in leaked audio admitting to ex Grace Jabbari abuse

Jonathan Majors is on a redemption tour ahead of Magazine Dreams releasing. But new audio released by Rolling Stone detail Majors admitting to being aggressive with his ex, despite what he pled in court.

Majors pled not guilty in his case against Grace Jabbari. Jabbari claimed Majors strangled her and broke her fingers in a fight in a car after she saw texts from another woman on his phone. Majors was found guilty of assault. During his most recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Majors leaned hard into the idea that he’s changed.

I don’t know whether he changed or not but in this new audio, he admitted to assaulting Jabbari. In it, he says “I’m ashamed I’ve ever— ” before cutting himself off. He then goes on to say “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

In response, Jabbari said “You strangled me and pushed me against the car.” Majors did not deny this. Instead, he said “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah. That’s never happened to me.” This is obviously not what he admitted in court when he pled not guilty.

Jabbari responds to Majors in the audio saying “Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” But Majors said that it was more than just her being sarcastic and when she says that it is “something inside of you,” Majors said “Yeah, towards you.”

According to the outlet, Majors and his attorney did not respond to comment. The idea though that Majors is currently on a “redemption” tour and saying that he is changed despite still not admitting any of this publicly is concerning. Majors was sentenced to a domestic violence course and has, allegedly, completed it. There is no word on how Jabbari feels about Majors being back in the public eye with the release of his new movie.

